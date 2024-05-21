Pixar is Coming to the Carnegie Science Center Starting May 25th

Starting May 25, the Carnegie Science Center is turning into an exhibition filled with many of your favorite Pixar characters.

What’s Happening:

Picture this: a two-story, 12,000 square foot playground of science, technology, and pure Pixar magic!

Beginning May 25, the Science Center is turning into an animated wonderland, where visitors will uncover the creative secrets behind some of the most beloved movies and characters of all time.

Buckle up. It’s time to travel to infinity and beyond as the Science Center welcomes a new blockbuster exhibition, The Science Behind Pixar, created by the Museum of Science, Boston and Pixar Animation Studios.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will unleash their inner Pixar passion with over 50 fun interactive elements designed to flex science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) muscles.

Visitors Will Be Able To:

Peer into Jessie’s mind from Toy Story 2 while manipulating her facial expressions by using one of nine sliders that control a specific aspect of her eyebrows, eyelids, or pupils.

Head to Ramone's "House of Body Art" from Cars and virtually change the appearance of a car hood using a touchscreen menu and projector.

Channel their inner Mr. Ray from Finding Nemo while directing a school of fish and calculating the distance between fish and the number of groups, and then matching the direction of other fish.

Create a robot friend for WALLE by utilizing magnetic body parts that can be used as heads, arms, or legs to show how Pixar transforms scenes by giving characters minor changes.

Explore a large re-creation of a set from A Bug's Life from a variety of perspectives. Visitors can view scenes by controlling cameras that tilt up, down, left, right, or top-down.

Create a stop-motion movie by moving the iconic jumping Pixar lamp across a curved track to change its posture or shape.

Visitors can take still photos to capture each incremental change and then play the photos back as a stop-motion movie.

Plus, visitors’ selfies are about to get an animated upgrade with life-size recreations of their favorite Pixar characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode, and WALLE.

Timed tickets are now available for what promises to be a very popular exhibition. Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org/Pixar

What They're Saying:

Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation Studios: "The Science Behind Pixar is an interactive exhibit that offers people a hands-on opportunity to understand how we make our films. At Pixar, we use science, technology, engineering, art, and math – along with a significant dash of creativity and fun – and this exhibit is truly a great demonstration of how all those ingredients come together in our filmmaking process."