More Primos Pizza Conflicts While Tater Self Reflects In Another Episode of “Primos” This Week on Disney Channel

A new episode of Primos puts a pit of pressure on Tater as her summer continues on, as well as pressure to defend her cousins at their local hangout.

Summer of El Futuro

Tater is reflecting on her summer thus far, which of course was meant to be the Summer of Tater before the Primos showed up.

Regardless, as she reflects, she has made no progress on her final form – which has been the entire goal for the summer and her project for the season.

While discussing this plight with her father in the garage, he suggests using a crystal ball to see her future. His joke has gone over her head though and she decides that yes, she SHOULD use a crystal ball. Who would have one?

Tater goes to Lot Lot but instead of a crystal ball, she discovers the wonder of Tarot Cards. After her reading though, she thinks Tarot Cards are maybe a bit too vague. She needs a bit more clarity, so she heads to the T sisters for answers. What do they have to offer? A tried and true tradition – M.A.S.H.

The results of those are far more favorable, living in a mansion with a job training tigers, but take a dramatic turn when she discovers that she’ll have 15 kids and be married to the annoying kid next door, Skid.

Nope, she needs another answer. To the last fortune cookie in the house! After opening the cookie, Tater is shocked to discover there is no fortune inside.

Gordita sees this, and beckons Tater into her lab under the table. There, she takes a survey that also proves inconsistent results based on her answers.

Sinking into a slump, Tater breaks into song, reflecting on many of the things we’ve seen in the series thus far. She discovers that she has been playing all summer instead of working toward her goal.

She can’t even muster up the energy to go into her secret spot above the garage and instead falls flat into a laundry basket. All the Primos find her, and share that even though they are there for the summer and distracting her from her goal, she still has a bright future ahead of her.

Outside, her Dad is outside the garage listening, and he too apologizes if he put any pressure on her to achieve those summer goals. It’s a sweet moment and the cousins support all build up to the next half of the episode.

Summer of Super No Entiendo 64 (I Don’t Understand 64)

It’s Primo Pizza time again and they are all enjoying the arcade games at Quakey’s. Tater has a newfound respect for the Primos after yesterday’s events. There is only one thing left to do in the arcade as all the cousins are also playing various games. That would happen to be one of those coin operated rocking horses. Before Tater can climb aboard, Skid the neighbor shows up to terrorize their lives. Not only is he taking the last game in the place, but his family also took over the table that Tater had left a note on saying that was reserved for her family.

Absolute chaos begins as the primos and the Skid’s family try and share space in the Quakey’s, and the cousins all end up leaving.

Later, we discover that Nachito has left his trademark hockey stick behind, but Skid has claimed Finders Keepers and is keeping it. This launches into a video game style plot to send in each cousin as a fighter to get Nachito’s hockey stick back. It’s also a fun send-up to Twitch streamers in the real world, though I can’t tell for sure if Tater is actually Each cousin goes in and we discover their weakness in the fight against Skid as they attempt to get the stick back. Nacho is eliminated almost immediately due to his allergies, Lot Lot gets sprayed with water, T-Sisters hit a clothesline full of underwear, Gordita attempts to open a portal that doesn’t work. Boom Boom Boom each cousin drops.

Lucita has gone rogue, and attempts to win over Skid with kindness. Instead, she is ushered into his backyard shack and is now gone forever.

Tater realizes she is the only one who can take down her lifelong neighbor to get the stick back. As she gets through each obstacle, she gets to the shack, thinking that it is the boss level battleground. Instead, she goes into the shack to look for Skid and instead finds Lucita comfortably playing her own video games and having fun. But, Skid left Tater a note. Their actual battleground is, of course, at the Quakey’s.

Tater and the Primos rush down there to discover Skid waiting for her on the other rocking figure, challenging Tater to…something.

She climbs aboard, and we watch the two see who can last longest on the gently oscillating machines. Well, it seems like Skid can do this all day, because he has a fistful of quarters. Tater only has one.

However, with the support of her family, she gets her own fistfull of quarters – many more than Skid – that will leave her the champion and lasting much longer on the machine.

Skid had nobody else to help him, no friends and no support. Tater wins. Nachito gets his hockey stick back, and the Quakey’s is once again the place to be for Primo Pizza time.

This episode of Primos is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.