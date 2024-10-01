Legendary “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” Producer Robert Watts Passes Away at 86

The producer and production manager known for his frequent collaborations with George Lucas, including work on the original Star Wars and Indiana Jones trilogies, has passed away at the age of 86.

Watts, who worked on the original Star Wars: A New Hope, served as a production supervisor on the film, traveling to Morocco and Tunisia to scout locations, as well as some third-unit directing. Later, on The Empire Strikes Back, he moved on to the role of Associate Producer, and even recommended his half-brother, Jeremy Bulloch, take on the role of Boba Fett. He then moved on to become a co-producer of Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Oscar Winning Star Wars set decorator Roger Christian reportedly took to Facebook after he got the news of Watts’ passing, saying “I’ve just heard news that my dear friend Robert Watts has passed. Robert was one of the five people who really stood by George [Lucas] and our tiny art department to get Star Wars made. Robert was very spiritual and we became more than friends… I will miss him.”

Similarly, Watts served as an associate producer on Raiders of the Lost Ark before becoming a producer on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. This wouldn’t be the last time he worked with iconic director Steven Spielberg though, as he would later work alongside him again on the Spielberg-produced and Zemeckis-directed classic, Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Watts worked with Spielberg again on An American Tail: Fievel Goes West.

Producer and current Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy shared, “It’s not an overstatement to say that, without Robert Watts’ involvement, Lucasfilm would be a very different company today. Not only did he bring his own skills to the production of several milestone films, but also gave opportunities to so many other important crew members to do so as well.”

Fellow producer Frank Marshall took to X earlier today to share his condolences, which you can see below.

We have sadly lost another great one, Robert Watts, a producer on ALIVE and many STAR WARS and INDIANA JONES movies. He was loved by all who worked with him, and I learned a lot from his vast knowledge, wonderful spirit and sense of humor. Sail on, dear friend, sail on.… pic.twitter.com/6Q0ivub9x4 — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) October 1, 2024

Watts’ lengthy credits also include contributions to 2001: A Space Odyssey, Inspector Clouseau, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, The Return to Oz, Alive, and many more.

Watts reportedly died Monday (September 30th, 2024) while sleeping in his England home. His rep, Julian Owen, reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter, “We were with him for a decade taking him to conventions all over the world, where he could connect with fans and talk about his career.” Watts is survived by his children, Barney, Simon, and Liddy, and his former wife, Julia.