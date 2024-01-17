“Fire Island” Writer Joel Kim Booster Sets New Film With Searchlight

Recent Emmy nominee Joel Kim Booster (Hulu’s Fire Island) is back with Searchlight for his new film.

  • Joel Kim Booster’s newest spec script, entitled Again, Again, Again, has been picked up by Searchlight Pictures.
  • Also the studio which released the Hulu hit Fire Island, this new script is also eyed as a possible starring vehicle for Booster.
  • Reported on by Deadline, the film follows Gus, a man of honor at his best friend’s wedding. When his boyfriend shows up to the wedding weekend uninvited, chaos ensues that could derail the wedding and the relationship.
  • Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Daniele Tate Melia join Booster as producers on the film.
  • You can stream Fire Island now on Hulu.

