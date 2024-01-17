“Fire Island” Writer Joel Kim Booster Sets New Film With Searchlight

Recent Emmy nominee Joel Kim Booster (Hulu’s Fire Island) is back with Searchlight for his new film.

What’s Happening:

Joel Kim Booster’s newest spec script, entitled Again, Again, Again , has been picked up by Searchlight Pictures.

, has been picked up by Searchlight Pictures. Also the studio which released the Hulu hit Fire Island , this new script is also eyed as a possible starring vehicle for Booster.

, this new script is also eyed as a possible starring vehicle for Booster. Reported on by Deadline

Lulu Wang ( The Farewell ) and Daniele Tate Melia join Booster as producers on the film.

) and Daniele Tate Melia join Booster as producers on the film. You can stream Fire Island now on Hulu.

More Searchlight News: