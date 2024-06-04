Star Wars: Hunters Available Now on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android

Star Wars: Hunters was released today along with the official launch trailer on Star Wars' YouTube page.

What's Happening:

  • Check out the official launch trailer for Star Wars: Hunters.
  • Fans can now play Star Wars: Hunters now on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

About Star Wars: Hunters

  • Join the greatest Hunters from across the Star Wars galaxy on the planet of Vespaara where high-stakes competitions are awaiting them in the Arena.
  • Engage in thrilling third person combat to dominate your opponents in a range of adventurous battlegrounds that evoke iconic Star Wars worlds.
  • Choose from a range of tactically diverse Hunters, customize them, use your skill to find a winning strategy and reap the spoils of victory in the all-new free-to-play game.

