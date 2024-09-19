The Evolution of Sitcoms: Kelsey Grammer on Reviving Multi-Cam Comedy with “Frasier” Season 2 (+ Set Visit Photos)

For decades, multi-cam sitcoms have been the bedrock of American television comedy. Shows like Cheers and its spin-off Frasier dominated network television with their live studio audiences and iconic punchlines. However, as TV progressed, single-camera comedies and streaming binges took over, pushing multi-cam shows into the background. Kelsey Grammer, who lived through the golden age of multi-cam sitcoms, sees Frasier's return as an opportunity to revive the format. "We did something that was not so popular anymore,” Kelsey Grammer reflected during a recent TCA press conference on the Paramount lot following a live table reading of an upcoming Season 2 episode (Episode 9 – “Murder Most Finch”). “I think we're actually going to help bring the multi-cam format back.” Grammer’s belief in multi-cam sitcoms lies in their ability to create shared audience experiences, something he feels is missing from many of today’s offerings. "This is what's wrong with this country now. We need to laugh again, and this is our mission.”

"Kelsey has this air of both confidence but also approachability that just makes it so easy to work with [him],” co-showrunner Joe Cristalli praised. “He gives it 100 percent every single time.” As the central figure both on-screen and behind the scenes, Grammer has championed the importance of live audiences and the timing that comes with multi-cam formats. "It’s extraordinary to see this cast as they have grown into this,” Grammar added. “I’m so proud of them."

One of the key advantages Frasier has found in its revival is the flexibility of the streaming platform. In the past, network television imposed strict episode lengths, often reducing scenes and jokes to fit into the 22-minute format. Streaming, however, has allowed Frasier to experiment with longer episodes, giving more space for character moments and comedic timing. "We get to do stories that are longer,” explained co-showrunner Chris Harris. “This gives the laughs time to develop and allows the story to breathe in ways we couldn’t do on network TV.” The ability to extend episodes beyond 22 minutes has proven beneficial, especially for a show like *Frasier*, where much of the humor is derived from slow-building dialogue and character interactions.

A key aspect of the reboot’s success lies in the seamless integration of the new cast with the familiar world of Frasier. Peri Gilpin, who reprises her role as Roz Doyle, spoke fondly about her interactions with the new cast, especially Jack Cutmore Scott, who plays Frasier’s son Freddy. "I feel akin to Jack because I think… he’s definitely Martin’s grandson," Gilpin shared. The chemistry between the legacy characters and the new additions has breathed fresh life into the series. Sheldon Epps, the director, reflected on how invigorating it has been to see the new cast gel. "It’s exciting to work on a live table read and see how this new ensemble gels together in real-time," Epps said.

As Frasier steps into its new era, it pays homage to its roots. One key aspect of this is the return of Jimmy Burrows, the legendary director who helmed Cheers and Frasier. "We’ve got Jimmy Burrows directing again,” Joe Cristalli revealed. “That Cheers magic is still there.” The presence of Burrows ties the reboot to the iconic sitcom heritage that launched Frasier’s initial success.

There’s also a clear understanding that while Frasier builds on its legacy, it’s not stuck in the past. Kelsey Grammer spoke about how the show aims to bring closure to some of the unfinished character arcs from Cheers and earlier Frasier episodes. "We have to bring some closure with Diane, Ted, and other characters that are part of Frasier’s history," Grammer shared.

As Kelsey Grammer leads the revival of Frasier, he does so not only with the intent of continuing the story of Frasier Crane but with the goal of reminding audiences why they fell in love with multi-cam sitcoms in the first place. In an era dominated by streaming and binge-watching, Frasier stands as a testament to the enduring power of laughter and the unique magic that can only be found in front of a live studio audience.

The first two episodes of Season 2 of Frasier are now streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.

Photos from the Set of “Frasier” Season 2

Frasier’s Apartment

Mahoney’s Bar

Frasier’s Office