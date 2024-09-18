Inside Africa’s Wild Okavango Delta: The Human Element Behind “Big Cats 24/7”

In the heart of Botswana’s Okavango Delta, a team of dedicated wildlife cinematographers have spent months capturing the lives of some of Africa’s most elusive big cats. But Big Cats 24/7 is more than just a wildlife documentary – it’s a story of deep human connection to one of the most untamed places on Earth. Rowan Crawford (Series Producer, BBC Studios) and Diana El-Osta (Senior Director, Multiplatform Programming and Development, PBS) represented the series at a recent TCA press conference, connecting journalists with filmmakers with wildlife cinematographers Brad Bestelink, Anna Dimitriadis, and Gokongwei Seetsele “Sets” Nthomiwa via Zoom, all of whom are actively filming for the show’s second season.

For Brad Bestelink, the lead wildlife cinematographer, the Okavango Delta isn’t just a location; it’s where his life story began. Born into the wild, Bestelink’s parents were pioneers in Botswana’s photographic tourism industry, and his connection to the land is unparalleled. “I’ve spent my whole life here, and the Delta is home – I've never felt the need to leave,” Bestelink shared. His lifelong relationship with the Delta has shaped the series’ perspective, offering viewers an intimate look at the land and the creatures that inhabit it.

The Big Cats 24/7 team didn’t just film from afar; they lived alongside the wildlife, fully immersing themselves in the animals' world. Their camp, set up in the heart of the Delta, regularly welcomed lions, leopards, and elephants. For Bestelink and his team, this wasn’t an invasion – it was home. Wildlife cinematographer Anna Dimitriadis reflected on this unique living situation, saying, “Lions and leopards walk right past our rooms… it’s amazing because you feel completely immersed in their world.” This complete immersion wasn’t just a technical choice but a way of life for the team, offering them rare access to witness the cats’ natural behavior up close.

Despite being so close to dangerous animals, the filmmakers took no unnecessary risks. Their approach was rooted in respect, both for the land and the creatures they shared it with. Bestelink explained that living in the bush comes with its own set of rules, all based on mutual respect. “It’s all about respect… You slow down, you calm down, and everything around you responds to that,” he said. This calm, respectful approach allowed the filmmakers to blend into the environment, observing the animals without disturbing them.

Living near the wildlife allowed the team to observe and capture the unfiltered reality of Africa’s big cats. Every roar and movement provided clues for where to track the predators the next day. Dimitriadis described how their nights in camp were just as informative as their days. “You can hear them vocalizing from your bed at night… you know in the morning which way to go to try and find a lion.” By living with the animals, the team gained unprecedented access to their natural behavior, capturing moments no one had seen before, like a lioness fishing for catfish.

What truly sets Big Cats 24/7 apart from other wildlife series is the inclusion of the filmmakers’ personal journeys. They are not just behind the camera; they are part of the story. Wildlife cinematographer Gokongwei Seetsele “Sets” Nthomiwa spoke about the emotional connection they developed with the animals, saying, “When the lions fail to hunt, you feel sad because you know what that means for the pride… It’s impossible not to get attached to them.” This deep bond with the animals adds a layer of emotional resonance to the series, making it as much about the human experience of living among predators as it is about the cats themselves.

For Bestelink, the opportunity to bring this story to the world is a dream fulfilled. After growing up in the Okavango Delta and building a life and career around capturing its wild beauty, he now calls it his permanent home. “I’ve finally got a home, and I’m going to get old here… I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” he reflected. This personal connection to the land and the animals imbues Big Cats 24/7 with a sense of authenticity and reverence for nature that few wildlife series achieve.

New episodes of Big Cats 24/7 air on Wednesdays on PBS. Check local listings for exact times.