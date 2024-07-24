Searchlight Pictures Debuts First Teaser Trailer for “A Complete Unknown”

Searchlight Pictures has released its first teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown, coming to theaters this December.
What's Happening:
- Check out the first teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown.
- This film will be in theaters in December 2024.
About A Complete Unknown:
- Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
Cast:
- Timothée Chalamet
- Edward Norton
- Elle Fanning
- Monica Barbaro
- Boyd Holbrook
- Dan Fogler
- Norbert Leo Butz
- Scoot McNairy
Credits:
- The film is directed by James Mangold, screenplay by Jay Cocks & James Mangold, produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold.
