Searchlight Pictures Debuts First Teaser Trailer for “A Complete Unknown”

Searchlight Pictures has released its first teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown, coming to theaters this December.

What's Happening:

Check out the first teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown .

. This film will be in theaters in December 2024.

About A Complete Unknown:

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Cast:

Timothée Chalamet

Edward Norton

Elle Fanning

Monica Barbaro

Boyd Holbrook

Dan Fogler

Norbert Leo Butz

Scoot McNairy

Credits:

The film is directed by James Mangold, screenplay by Jay Cocks & James Mangold, produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold.