The Kingdom Hearts Series Coming to Steam in June

The KINGDOM HEARTS series will be coming to Steam in June. For the first time, Steam users can join many of their favorite Disney and Pixar characters on adventures.

What’s Happening:

The KINGDOM HEARTS series is coming to Steam on June 13, 2024.

Now, for the first time, Steam users can join Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, and many other Disney and Pixar characters on adventures through the “Dark Seeker Saga,” spanning from the original KINGDOM HEARTS to the critically acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC), delivering 10 magical experiences.

Revisit the emotional and heartwarming world of KINGDOM HEARTS in this Steam announcement trailer featuring the newly re-recorded "Simple and Clean" from Hikaru Utada, one of Japan's most influential and best-selling musical artists .

The beloved franchise was first released in 2002 by SQUARE ENIX and led by legendary director Tetsuya Nomura.

Check out the KINGDOM HEARTS – Steam Announcement Trailer premiering today at later today.

Multiple KINGDOM HEARTS experiences are coming to the platform, specifically:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind DLC

KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE (bundle that includes all the above compilations)