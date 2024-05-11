“The Other Black Girl” Canceled After One Season at Hulu

Hulu has canceled Onyx Collective’s new drama series The Other Black Girl after just one season, according to Deadline.

The Other Black Girl followed Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

followed Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. The series is based on the New York Times Bestselling novel

The Other Black Girl is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey also serve as co-showrunners.

The series starred: Sinclair Daniel – “Nella Rogers” Ashleigh Murray – “Hazel-May McCall” Brittany Adebumola – “Malaika” Hunter Parrish – “Owen” Eric McCormack – “Richard Wagner” Bellamy Young – “Vera Parini”

All 10 episodes of The Other Black Girl will premiered on Hulu in September.