NYCC Recap: “The Simpsons” Reveal Disney+ Holiday Special While Highlighting the Show’s Subversive Legacy

The Simpsons made television history by debuting with a Christmas special back in 1989, and now, 35 years later, the show is revisiting its festive roots with an all-new holiday episode that will premiere on Disney+. Announced at the show’s first-ever New York Comic-Con panel, the upcoming special will be a double-length episode that starts streaming on December 17th, exactly 35 years after the show’s original debut.

The episode, described by showrunner Matt Selman as a "big, fat, juicy Christmas present," features musical guests Pentatonix and the legendary Patti LaBelle. Writer Carolyn Omine, who penned the episode, shared how the difficult year she experienced personally inspired her to create a story about finding magic in the world – especially during trying times. With episode-length flexibility on Disney+, Omine emphasized that the pacing of the episode will allow it to breathe as the writers intend, without any sacrifices beyond the show’s budget. This music-filled extravaganza is being directed by Debbie Bruce Mahan and Matthew Faughnan.

Season 36 kicked off on September 29th on Fox with a bit of a fakeout – an episode titled “Bart’s Birthday” that was introduced as the show’s series finale. Matt Selman reassured the audience that the show’s creators have no intention of ending the series any time soon. In fact, the episode was designed to poke fun at the idea of a series finale. "We’re always asked what the last episode of The Simpsons would be," Selman explained. "But it just seems like the least fun thing to think about. So we decided, what if we did an anti-finale finale?" The episode mocked the cloying, often overly sentimental nature of typical finales, with Selman joking that it was meant as a sort of "F.U." to the concept of a wrap-up, while making it clear that The Simpsons is a show built to go on forever.

The panel offered an exciting glimpse into the next episode, “Desperately Seeking Lisa,” which airs Sunday, October 20. Two clips were shown to the NYCC audience, giving them a sneak peek into Lisa’s latest adventure, where she navigates the downtown art scene of Capital City. Despite its title, the plot of “Desperately Seeking Lisa” was more directly inspired by the film After Hours, but the entire episode celebrates 1980s independent films set in New York City. It was a perfect fit to be showcased at New York Comic Con, where the city’s vibrant culture and art world intersect with pop culture fandom. The episode also features an impressive guest voice lineup, including Molly Shannon, Richard E. Grant, Tracy Letts, and After Hours star Griffin Dunne. With Lisa caught up in a wild, art-filled misadventure, this episode is set to be a fun, unpredictable ride.

Fans have even more to look forward to beyond this week's episode. The next big highlight comes on November 3rd with the airing of this year’s “Treehouse of Horrors” episode. In one segment, the show parodies the film Them, reimagining it as Denim, complete with stop-motion animated denim creatures. This unique twist will feature the work of the Robot Chicken animation team, bringing a fresh, spooky take to the beloved Simpsons tradition. Additionally, another highly anticipated episode will feature a trilogy of stories inspired by the works of sci-fi legend Ray Bradbury. And during the audience Q&A, Matt Sellman shared that there is a baseball-themed episode this season with a character inspired by Shohei Ohtani.

The NYCC panel took time to reflect on the show’s early history, including how the Christmas special that launched the series in 1989 wasn’t originally intended to be the first episode. Matt Groening shared the behind-the-scenes story of how the intended premiere episode, “Some Enchanted Evening,” came back with animation so terrible that it needed to be redone. He also shared how producer James L. Brooks was the show’s secret weapon, with Fox originally only interested in a 4-episode order for the first season.

Another standout moment came when Hank Azaria shared anecdotes about his casting as Moe, the bartender. Azaria recounted how he was doing an impression of Al Pacino for the audition until producer Sam Simon suggested making the voice a little gravelly, which led to the Moe voice we know today. He also revealed that his approach to voicing Chief Wiggum began with an impersonation of newscaster David Brinkley, which evolved into what he describes as “my impression of Mel Blanc’s impression of Edward G. Robinson.” Throughout the panel, Azaria occasionally slipped into the voices of his iconic characters, much to the delight of the audience. He even read a pre-written welcome letter from Comic Book Guy, all in character.

Wrapping up the panel, the creators reflected on the enduring legacy of The Simpsons. Matt Selman noted that he doesn’t expect the series to ever truly end, pointing out how the show has adapted to changing times and continues to resonate with new generations. During the Q&A session, when asked about the possibility of a sequel to The Simpsons Movie, Selman responded that the thought of it excites them, hinting that the door may be open for future cinematic adventures. The lucky fans who asked questions also walked away with a one-of-a-kind sketch of characters from the show, hand-drawn by series creator Matt Groening.

As The Simpsons heads into its 36th season with no signs of slowing down, fans can look forward to even more laughter, heartfelt moments, and, of course, Springfield’s unique brand of chaos.