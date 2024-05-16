Theater Review: “Peter Pan” Takes Flight at Dr. Phillips Center

Peter Pan may be timeless, but this newest adaptation changes it to a more modern story in the form of Peter Pan The Hit Broadway Musical.

In 1904, J.M. Barrie created a play about a boy that refuses to grow up. Over the last 120 years, countless adaptations have been created, including the iconic animated classic Walt Disney’s Peter Pan. Now, the latest take has flown onto the stage of the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The new national tour has done what all good shows do and adapted for the times, changing the setting from turn of the 20th century to more present day but keeping many of the classic songs from the 1954 broadway show including "I'm Flying,” "I Gotta Crow,” "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland.”

Peter Pan holds a special place in my theater history as it was the first show I saw as a kid. So, coming into this production, I was very excited to revisit — and this production didn’t disappoint! I won’t go into the changes because I feel that this is an adaptation of the story that shouldn’t be compared to the past but enjoyed for the fun that it is. However, I will say if you have seen prior stage versions all the best parts are still intact.

Peter, Wendy, and all the younger cast do such an amazing job that it is hard to think that this is many of their first tours. But, truly, Nolan Almeida (as the title role of Peter) and Hawa Kamara (as Wendy) truly own the stage and sky with amazing emotion and stunning wire work as they fly about and exchange “kisses.”.

It is hard to think of Peter Pan without Captain Hook. For this tour, Cody Garcia does the double duty, portraying both Mr. Darling and the over the top Captain. Garcia does an amazing job owning the stage and stealing every scene he is in, at times turning it into a one man show and leaving the audience laughing.

Tickets for Peter Pan in Orlando may be purchased here or along its nationwide tour here.