Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill to Return to the Whoniverse for New “Doctor Who” Audio Dramas

Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill are set to return to the world of Doctor Who as the Thirteenth Doctor and Yazmin Khan, respectively, in new audio adventures from Big Finish.

What’s Happening:

Big Finish Productions, who have produced Doctor Who audio dramas since 1999, in partnership with BBC Studios, have announced a full series of Thirteenth Doctor audio dramas as Jodie Whittaker returns to the Whoniverse alongside Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan.

First seen on screen in 2017, Jodie Whittaker made TV history as the first female incarnation of the beloved Time Lord in Doctor Who.

. Now she’s back in a brand-new series of twelve, hour-long, full-cast audio adventures in time and space, due to be released from July 2025. By her side in the TARDIS, as ever, will be her best friend Yaz, once again played by Mandip Gill.

What They’re Saying:

Jodie Whittaker: “I’m over the moon to be joining Big Finish for more adventures in the TARDIS. Recording the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz is a really lovely thing to revisit. One of the things Mandip and I used to love on Doctor Who was getting in, doing a new episode and meeting a brand-new cast. I just can’t wait to step back into the boots, pull on the coat and get cracking. One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be brilliant.”

Mandip Gill: "Doctor Who has been a huge part of my career and personal life and I am looking forward to seeing how I can further enrich my character through this exhilarating series. To be able to work with Jodie again is a dream come true, we have such a special friendship, I'm sure the recordings will be filled with laughter."

Jason Haigh-Ellery, Big Finish Chairman: "This year Big Finish is celebrating its 25th anniversary of producing full-cast Doctor Who audio drama – so, when we were granted the license to create new stories set during the Thirteenth Doctor's era, we immediately set to work. I am delighted that the inimitable Jodie and Mandip have decided to return to their roles with us and I'm excited to welcome them to Big Finish. Alongside our two other forthcoming series for the Fugitive Doctor (played by Jo Martin) and the Master (played by Sacha Dhawan), 2025 has never looked brighter for the Thirteenth Doctor and her fam."

“This year Big Finish is celebrating its 25th anniversary of producing full-cast audio drama – so, when we were granted the license to create new stories set during the Thirteenth Doctor’s era, we immediately set to work. I am delighted that the inimitable Jodie and Mandip have decided to return to their roles with us and I’m excited to welcome them to Big Finish. Alongside our two other forthcoming series for the Fugitive Doctor (played by Jo Martin) and the Master (played by Sacha Dhawan), 2025 has never looked brighter for the Thirteenth Doctor and her fam.” Nicholas Briggs, Big Finish Creative Director: “Jodie and Mandip were so welcoming to me when I worked on set with them in the TV show, so I’m looking forward to repaying the compliment. They’re lovely people and they’re full of enthusiasm for this project.”