This November “West Coast Avengers” Introduces Earth’s Unlikeliest Hero Blue Bolt

This November the debut of WEST COAST AVENGERS by Gerry Duggan and Danny Kim, introduces earth's unlikeliest hero Blue Bolt.

What’s Happening:

On November 27th, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes return in a new series of WEST COAST AVENGERS, by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim.

by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim. The team led by Iron Man features Spider-Woman, War Machine, Firestar, a surprisingly reformed Ultron, and another ex-villain on a path to redemption…Blue Bolt.

Chad Braxton, also known as Blue Bolt, is an experienced Marvel WEST COAST AVENGERS #1, where he finds himself on loan to the Avengers as part of a new prison release initiative.

where he finds himself on loan to the Avengers as part of a new prison release initiative. Blue Bolt’s reckless behavior, lack of discipline, and overt rudeness might make him the biggest jerk in the Marvel Universe.

The question remains whether the Avengers can change him or if his abrasive behavior and attitude will irreparably damage the team's reputation.

You can see Kim's original design sheet for the character alongside a promotional image created by Todd Nauck.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Gerry Duggan: “The Avengers have seen a lot of rough customers over the years. Hell, even Deadpool and Wolverine have been Avengers at different points. But the Avengers haven't seen a bigger @$!&^% than Blue Bolt. He's mean, he's self-centered, narcissistic, and he's only on the Avengers West Coast squad to shave time off his sentence. And wait until you find out what he's in jail for. Yeesh.”