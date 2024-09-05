Iconic Filmmaker Tim Burton Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony that took place on Tuesday, with the star in a location that Burton himself said is very fitting.

What’s Happening:

Filmmaker Tim Burton was honored with the 2,788th star on the landmark Hollywood Walk of Fame with a ceremony that took place on Tuesday.

Beetlejuice stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton spoke during the event, and another star of many of Burton’s films, Danny Devito, also showed up near the end of the ceremony.

Burton is a big name in the film industry and also for those Disney fans. An alumni of CalArts, Burton studied character animation in one of the first classes of the storied institution before landing at what is now called the Walt Disney Animation Studios as an animator, but had has own look and style that landed him a chance to direct his first short, Vincent, based on a poem he wrote and narrated by his hero, Vincent Price. In 1984, he directed a live-action short, Frankenweenie (later remade as a feature-length stop-motion film in 2012), that saw him depart the studio and helming Pee Wee’s Big Adventure for Warner Bros.

and have all garnered numerous Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Golden Globe nominations and wins, making Burton’s legacy a lasting one that will leave many to see him as one of the greatest filmmakers of the era. Coincidentally, the ceremony took place just days ahead of one of the most highly anticipated sequels of late, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which arrives in theaters on September 6th.