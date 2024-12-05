Preview: The Flyweight Title is On the Line in UFC 310 Headliner

After a massive show in New York last month, the UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for another exciting pay-per-view card headlined by another championship bout. The card is littered with ranked fighters and potentially thrilling matchups, so fans should expect a very memorable night.

The Flyweight Championship will be up for grabs in what should be a very exciting main event between two of the very best in the world at this weight. Plus, welterweight title contenders will meet in a co-main event with certain championship implications and two top heavyweights will meet to try an remain at the top of the class.

Heavyweight bout: Cyril Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

In the history of the UFC, there have been very few heavyweights with the skillset of Cyril Gane. The 34-year-old possesses elite athleticism for any weight class and while he’s still developing some of the finer points of his game, he’s one of the very best in the world already. Gane sports a 12-2 record with six knockouts. More impressively, those two losses came against former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and current heavyweight champ Jon Jones, so it takes a special fighter to defeat Gane. He also already has a win over Alexander Volkov, as the two fought to a decision in 2021. Expect Gane to look to pressure Volkov and out-muscle him as he looks to grind out another victory.

Since that loss to Gane, Volkov has won five of six fights, including a knockout of top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik and a submission of fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa. The experienced Volkov boasts a 38-10 record with 24 knockouts and has been around the top of the division for some time now. He’s a strong striker who has finished some of the best the sport has ever seen, including Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem. His striking always gives him a chance against any opponent, so look for him to do everything he can to stay on his feet.

My Pick: Gane via 3rd round knockout

Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

It;s hard to remember this high-profile a co-main event in recent memory. Shavkat Rakhmonov was set for a championship bout with current champion Belal Muhammad, before the champ had to pull out with an injury. Rather than holding out for his opportunity, the would-be challenger agreed to take on fellow fast-rising star Ian Garry in what should be a meeting of two future champions. Rakhmonov is an absolute destroyer, with a perfect 18-0 record with eight knockouts and 10 submissions. In his last three bouts, he has torn through perennial contenders Neil Magny, Geoff Neal and Stephen Thompson, defeating each of them by submission. If there is a hole in his game, no opponent has been able to exploit it yet and he seems destined to become welterweight champ. If he has an advantage in this bout, it would likely be in the grappling game as he figures to be the stronger fighter.

Just about everything that can be said about Rakhmonov, can also be said of Garry. The 27-year-old is also perfect at 15-0, with seven wins by knockout. His striking is elite and has drawn comparisons to Conor McGregor, which obviously puts him in the spotlight every time he steps into the octagon. Garry was very impressive his last time out, stifling the creative striking game of Michael Page en route to a decision victory. Prior to that win, he also defeated Magny and Neal, proving he is on the same level as his opponent in this meeting. This is a wildly exciting matchup for fight fans and one that should result in some fireworks.

My Pick: Rakhmonov via 3rd round submission

Flyweight Championship bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

It’s rare to see a fighter make their octagon debut in a championship opportunity, but that will be the case for Kai Asakura. The flyweight contender comes over from Japan to challenge Alexandre Pantoja in what should be a very fast-paced and exciting main event.

There are few fighters in the sport as red hot as Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja. He has won six in a row, defeating big stars like Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval along the way. His record now stands ant an impressive 28-5 with eight knockouts and 10 submissions. Pantoja is highly skilled in every aspect of the sport, but it’s his relentless pressure and seemingly impossible pace that sets him apart from so many of his opponents. Facing a new challenger who is stepping into the octagon for the first time, I would expect Pantoja to really turn up the heat early and see if the big stage and bright lights will prove too much for Asakura.

Asakura is a new name to UFC fans but he is certainly well-deserving of being considered one of the best in the world. The challenger is an explosive striker who utilizes knees as well as anyone. He boasts a 21-4 record with 13 knockouts. Perhaps his most impressive qualities though are his speed and his willingness and ability to take a punch. Asakrua will initiate wild exchanges and eat two punches to land one of his own. And while that doesn’t work for most fighters, Asakura’s granite chin and massive power allow for him to find a lot of success that way. This should be an incredibly entertaining main event that seems unlikely to go the full five rounds.

My Pick: Pantoja via 4th round submission

UFC 310 will be held Saturday, December 7 at 10 PM ET. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.