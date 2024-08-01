Pricing Revealed for Sports Streaming Service Venu Set to Launch in the Fall

According to Variety, the sports streaming service Venu will launch next month but won't be cheap.
What's Happening:
- The new streaming service, Venu, will launch in the fall featuring sports offerings, and be backed by Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery.
- The initial cost will be $42.99 per month.
- The plan is that they will reach younger consumers who don't have traditional cable or satellite service.
- The company will offer a free seven-day trial for those who sign up and will have the ability to cancel anytime.
- Customers will also be guaranteed the initial monthly rate for a year from the time they sign up.
- They plan to eventually create an app for the service and distribute it in bundles that could include Disney+, Hulu, or Max.
Subscribers Will Have Access To:
What They’re Saying:
- Pete Distad, CEO of Venu: “With an impressive portfolio of sports programming, Venu will provide sports fans in the U.S. with a single destination for watching many of the most sought-after games and events. We’re building Venu from the ground up for fans who want seamless access to watch the sports they love, and we will launch at a compelling price point that will appeal to the cord cutter and cord never fans currently not served by existing pay TV packages.”
