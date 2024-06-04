Venu Sports Set For More Congressional Questioning

Venu Sports will have to consider questions from Congress before the new streaming platform is ready to launch.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap reports that Congressmen Jerry Nadler and Joaquin Castro have requested Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery to return for questioning after their initial meeting left the Congressmen with more questions and concerns.
- The pair of Congressmen initially sent a letter to the three company executives on April 16th asking for answers to a variety of questions to ensure fair competition, choice, and access for sports streaming.
- Answers were requested on April 30th, which included bringing the Department of Justice into their responses.
- The Department of Justice has been reported as launching their own antitrust review of the offerings, with streamer Fubo also filing their own antitrust lawsuit.
- Venu Sports is expected to launch this fall, but the regulatory approval process could delay (or outright deny) the streamer’s birth.