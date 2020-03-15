Laughing Place Podcast #304: The 2020 Oddies Spectacular

Date: March 15th, 2020 (Recorded: February 19th, 2020)

It’s the 2020 Oddies Spectacular! Find out if your favorite Disney moments of 2019 won an award! Plus, we talk about Disney’s newest films, Onward and The Call of the Wild. Everybody neat and pretty? Then on with the show!

FanBoy: Co-owner of LaughingPlace.com, FanBoy knows his Disney from both the fan perspective and the business perspective. But he argues a lot.

Alex: As LaughingPlace’s resident critic, Alex has a wealth of knowledge that includes recent blockbusters, DCOMs, and hundreds of other Disney classics. Care to challenge him?

Kyle: He lives in Missouri, which incidentally is both in the Midwest and near Arkansas.