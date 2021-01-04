Laughing Place Podcast #316: 2020 Bold Prediction Show

Date: January 4th, 2021 (Recorded: December 30th, 2020)

Topics

We recap our 2020 Bold Predictions to see who got the most points and forecast 2021 with a review of the upcoming film slate while making bold predictions in media, parks, and wildcard categories.

FanBoy: Co-owner of LaughingPlace.com, FanBoy knows his Disney from both the fan perspective and the business perspective. But he argues a lot.

Doobie: Co-founder of Laughing Place and former LPP Host joining us for one night only.

Alex: As LaughingPlace’s resident critic, Alex has a wealth of knowledge that includes recent blockbusters, DCOMs, and hundreds of other Disney classics. Care to challenge him?

Kyle: He lives in Missouri, which incidentally is both in the Midwest and near Arkansas.