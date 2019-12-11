“For Your Consideration” – Walt Disney Studios Submits Contenders For AMPAS “Oscar” Awards

Walt Disney Studios has submitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences six of it’s releases for consideration into several Oscar categories.
- At this stage, the submissions are “for your consideration.” This is not an actual nomination, but rather a submission to be considered for nomination for that award.
- Submissions for different awards come from six titles released by the Walt Disney Company in the last year: Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Avengers: Endgame has been submitted for consideration for:
- Best Picture -Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
- Best Director -Anthony and Joe Russo
- Best Adapted Screenplay -Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely
- Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle
- Best Supporting Actress – Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson
- Best Cinematography – Trent Opaloch
- Best Film Editing – Jeffrey Ford, A.C.E., Matthew Schmidt
- Best Production Design – Production Designer: Charles Wood Set Decorator: Leslie A. Pope
- Best Costume Design – Judianna Makovsky
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling – John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe
- Best Sound Mixing – Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett CAS
- Best Sound Editing – Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
- Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick
- Best Original Score – Alan Silvestri
- Aladdin has been submitted for consideration for:
- Best Original Song – “Speechless” Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Performed by Naomi Scott
- Toy Story 4 has been submitted for consideration for:
- Best Picture – Mark Nielsen, p.g.a., Jonas Rivera, p.g.a.
- Best Animated Feature – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, p.g.a., Jonas Rivera, p.g.a.
- Best Director – Josh Cooley
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom
- Best Cinematography – Patrick Lin, Jean-Claude Kalache
- Best Film Editing – Axel Geddes
- Best Production Design – Bob Pauley
- Best Sound Mixing – Michael Semanick, Nathan Nance, Vince Caro
- Best Sound Editing – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott
- Best Visual Effects – Bob Moyer, Gary Bruins
- Best Original Score – Randy Newman
- Best Original Song – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Music and Lyrics by Randy Newman
- The Lion King has been submitted for consideration for:
- Best Picture – Jon Favreau, p.g.a., Jeffrey Silver, p.g.a., Karen Gilchrist p.g.a.
- Best Director – Jon Favreau
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Jeff Nathanson
- Best Actor – Donald Glover
- Best Supporting Actor – Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary
- Best Supporting Actress – Alfre Woodard, Florence Kasumba, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beyonce Knowles-Carter
- Best Cinematography – Caleb Deschanel, ASC
- Best Film Editing – Mark Livolsi, ACE, Adam Gerstel
- Best Production Design – James Chinlund
- Best Sound Mixing – Re-Recording Mixers: Christopher Boyes, Lora Hirschberg
- Best Sound Editing – Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner
- Best Visual Effects – Robert Legato, ASC, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman
- Best Original Song – “Spirit” written by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyonce and “Never Too Late” music by Elton John, Lyrics by Tim Rice
- Frozen 2 has been submitted for consideration for:
- Best Picture – Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.
- Best Animated Feature – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.
- Best Director – Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Jennifer Lee
- Best Cinematography – Tracy Scott Beattie, Mohit Kallianpur
- Best Film Editing – Jeff Draheim, ACE
- Best Production Design – Michael Giaimo
- Best Sound Mixing – Re-Recording Mixers: David E. Fluhr, CAS, Gabriel Guy, CAS and Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul Mcgrath, CAS
- Best Sound Editing: Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor Odin Benitez
- Best Visual Effects – Steve Goldberg, Marlon West, Dale Mayeda, Erin V. Ramos
- Best Original Score – Christophe Beck
- Best Original Song – “Into the Unknown” – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been submitted for consideration for:
- Best Picture – Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., J.J. Abrams, p.g.a., Michelle Rejwan, p.g.a.
- Best Director – J.J. Abrams
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams
- Best Actor – Adam Driver
- Best Actress – Daisy Ridley
- Best Supporting Actor – Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Joonas Suotamo, Billy Dee Williams
- Best Supporting Actress – Carrie Fisher, Naomi Ackie, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran
- Best Cinematography – Dan Mindel, ASC, BSC
- Best Film Editing – Maryann Brandon, ACE, Stefan Grube
- Best Production Design – Production Designers: Rick Carter and Kevin Jenkins, Set Decorator: Rosemary Brandenburg
- Best Costume Design – Michael Kaplan
- Best Makeup & Hairstyling – Lisa Tomblin-Fitzpatrick, Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan
- Best Sound Mixing – Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, AMPS, CAS
- Best Sound Editing – Matthew Wood, David Acord
- Best Visual Effects – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy
- Best Original Score – John Williams
