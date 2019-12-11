“For Your Consideration” – Walt Disney Studios Submits Contenders For AMPAS “Oscar” Awards

by | Dec 11, 2019 7:50 PM Pacific Time

Walt Disney Studios has submitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences six of it’s releases for consideration into several Oscar categories.

What’s Happening:

  • As Oscar season approaches, Walt Disney Studios has submitted for their approval, six of it’s titles for the year for consideration into different award categories.
  • At this stage, the submissions are “for your consideration.” This is not an actual nomination, but rather a submission to be considered for nomination for that award.
  • Submissions for different awards come from six titles released by the Walt Disney Company in the last year: Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

  • Avengers: Endgame has been submitted for consideration for:
    • Best Picture -Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
    • Best Director -Anthony and Joe Russo
    • Best Adapted Screenplay -Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely
    • Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle
    • Best Supporting Actress – Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson
    • Best Cinematography – Trent Opaloch
    • Best Film Editing – Jeffrey Ford, A.C.E., Matthew Schmidt
    • Best Production Design – Production Designer: Charles Wood  Set Decorator: Leslie A. Pope
    • Best Costume Design – Judianna Makovsky
    • Best Makeup and Hairstyling – John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe
    • Best Sound Mixing – Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett CAS
    • Best Sound Editing – Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
    • Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick
    • Best Original Score – Alan Silvestri

  • Aladdin has been submitted for consideration for:
    • Best Original Song – “Speechless” Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Performed by Naomi Scott

  • Toy Story 4 has been submitted for consideration for:
    • Best Picture – Mark Nielsen, p.g.a., Jonas Rivera, p.g.a.
    • Best Animated Feature – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, p.g.a., Jonas Rivera, p.g.a.
    • Best Director – Josh Cooley
    • Best Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom
    • Best Cinematography – Patrick Lin, Jean-Claude Kalache
    • Best Film Editing – Axel Geddes
    • Best Production Design – Bob Pauley
    • Best Sound Mixing – Michael Semanick, Nathan Nance, Vince Caro
    • Best Sound Editing – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott
    • Best Visual Effects – Bob Moyer, Gary Bruins
    • Best Original Score – Randy Newman
    • Best Original Song – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Music and Lyrics by Randy Newman

  • The Lion King has been submitted for consideration for:
    • Best Picture – Jon Favreau, p.g.a., Jeffrey Silver, p.g.a., Karen Gilchrist p.g.a.
    • Best Director – Jon Favreau
    • Best Adapted Screenplay – Jeff Nathanson
    • Best Actor – Donald Glover
    • Best Supporting Actor – Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary
    • Best Supporting Actress – Alfre Woodard, Florence Kasumba, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beyonce Knowles-Carter
    • Best Cinematography – Caleb Deschanel, ASC
    • Best Film Editing – Mark Livolsi, ACE, Adam Gerstel
    • Best Production Design – James Chinlund
    • Best Sound Mixing – Re-Recording Mixers: Christopher Boyes, Lora Hirschberg
    • Best Sound Editing – Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner
    • Best Visual Effects – Robert Legato, ASC, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman
    • Best Original Song – “Spirit” written by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyonce and “Never Too Late” music by Elton John, Lyrics by Tim Rice

  • Frozen 2 has been submitted for consideration for:
    • Best Picture – Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.
    • Best Animated Feature – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.
    • Best Director – Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee
    • Best Adapted Screenplay – Jennifer Lee
    • Best Cinematography – Tracy Scott Beattie, Mohit Kallianpur
    • Best Film Editing – Jeff Draheim, ACE
    • Best Production Design – Michael Giaimo
    • Best Sound Mixing – Re-Recording Mixers: David E. Fluhr, CAS, Gabriel Guy, CAS and Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul Mcgrath, CAS
    • Best Sound Editing: Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor Odin Benitez
    • Best Visual Effects – Steve Goldberg, Marlon West, Dale Mayeda, Erin V. Ramos
    • Best Original Score – Christophe Beck
    • Best Original Song – “Into the Unknown” – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been submitted for consideration for:
    • Best Picture – Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., J.J. Abrams, p.g.a., Michelle Rejwan, p.g.a.
    • Best Director – J.J. Abrams
    • Best Adapted Screenplay – Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams
    • Best Actor – Adam Driver
    • Best Actress – Daisy Ridley
    • Best Supporting Actor – Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Joonas Suotamo, Billy Dee Williams
    • Best Supporting Actress – Carrie Fisher, Naomi Ackie, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran
    • Best Cinematography – Dan Mindel, ASC, BSC
    • Best Film Editing – Maryann Brandon, ACE, Stefan Grube
    • Best Production Design – Production Designers: Rick Carter and Kevin Jenkins, Set Decorator: Rosemary Brandenburg
    • Best Costume Design – Michael Kaplan
    • Best Makeup & Hairstyling – Lisa Tomblin-Fitzpatrick, Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan
    • Best Sound Mixing – Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, AMPS, CAS
    • Best Sound Editing – Matthew Wood, David Acord
    • Best Visual Effects – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy
    • Best Original Score – John Williams
  • As a reminder, these are just submissions to be considered for awards in the upcoming Oscar season, they are not nominations.
 
 
