Marvel’s “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” Comic Series Coming in March 2020

Some of the most infamous scum and villainy the Star Wars universe has to offer will soon be stepping into the spotlight. StarWars.com has announced a new Marvel Comics series, titled “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters,” will be launching March.

The new series will come from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli.

StarWars.com offers the following description of the new series: The series follows cyborg bounty hunter Beilert Valance as he seeks revenge on mentor-turned-betrayer Nakano Lash, who has recently resurfaced under mysterious circumstances. But Valance isn’t the only mercenary looking for Lash, and he soon finds himself on a collision course with Boba Fett, Bossk, and a slew of new killers.

“Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1” will arrive in stores March 2020.

The covers of the first two issues have also been revealed.

What they’re saying: