Marvel’s “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” Comic Series Coming in March 2020

by | Dec 11, 2019 12:46 PM Pacific Time

Some of the most infamous scum and villainy the Star Wars universe has to offer will soon be stepping into the spotlight. StarWars.com has announced a new Marvel Comics series, titled “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters,” will be launching March.

  • The new series will come from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli.
  • StarWars.com offers the following description of the new series:
    • The series follows cyborg bounty hunter Beilert Valance as he seeks revenge on mentor-turned-betrayer Nakano Lash, who has recently resurfaced under mysterious circumstances. But Valance isn’t the only mercenary looking for Lash, and he soon finds himself on a collision course with Boba Fett, Bossk, and a slew of new killers.
  • “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1” will arrive in stores March 2020.
  • The covers of the first two issues have also been revealed.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Ethan Sacks: “While the battle between the Rebellion and the Empire raged in the stars, the darker corners of the Star Wars universe belonged to the bounty hunters. And that’s always been a facet of the saga that’s fascinated me ever since I first witnessed that glorious murderers’ row take a bounty from Darth Vader aboard the Executor in a theater as a seven-year-old in 1980. I’m channeling that wonder from The Empire Strikes Back and beyond in Bounty Hunters, which will be a high-octane action romp through the Star Wars underworld of Hutts and Fetts.”
  • Sacks on the main character of the series, Valance: “We’ll get to see this world through the cybernetic eye of Valance, a bounty hunter with a rich history of his own at Marvel, and one of the few that can go toe to toe with the likes of Bossk. And rest assured that he’s going to have to be doing a lot of fighting as his jobs take him to some pretty dark places in both the Outer Rim and in his inner heart.”
 
 
Send this to a friend