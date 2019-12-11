Screen Actors Guild Announces Nominees for 2020 SAG Awards

by | Dec 11, 2019 6:25 PM Pacific Time

Early Wednesday morning, America Ferrara (Ugly Betty, Superstore) and Danai Gurira (Black Panther) took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center to announce the nominees for the SAG Awards.

What’s Happening:

  • Every year, the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has a celebration, honoring the year’s best in television and film.
  • This year, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, and Bombshell all lead the pack for film nominations, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel rounding out the bulk of the television nods.
  • The 2020 ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19th.
  • The complete list of nominations is:
    • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
      • Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
      • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
      • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
      • Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
      • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
      • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
      • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
      • Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
      • Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
      • Renée Zellweger (Judy)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
      • Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
      • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
      • Al Pacino (The Irishman)
      • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
      • Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
      • Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
      • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
      • Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
      • Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
      • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
      • Bombshell (Lionsgate)
      • The Irishman (Netflix)
      • Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
      • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
      • Parasite (Neon)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
      • Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
      • Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
      • Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
      • Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
      • Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
      • Patricia Arquette (The Act)
      • Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
      • Joey King (The Act)
      • Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
      • Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
      • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
      • Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
      • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
      • Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
      • David Harbour (Stranger Things)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
      • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
      • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
      • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
      • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
      • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
      • Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
      • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
      • Bill Hader (Barry)
      • Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
      • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
      • Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)
      • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
      • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
      • Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
      • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
    • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
      • Big Little Lies (HBO)
      • The Crown (Netflix)
      • Game of Thrones (HBO)
      • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
      • Stranger Things (Netflix)
    • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
      • Barry (HBO)
      • Fleabag (Amazon)
      • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
      • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
      • Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)
    • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
      • Game of Thrones
      • GLOW
      • Stranger Things
      • The Walking Dead
      • Watchman
    • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
      • Avengers: Endgame
      • Ford v Ferrari
      • The Irishman
      • Joker
      • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
 
 
