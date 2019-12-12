Disney Channel Announces Premiere Date, Shares Sneak Peek for “Zombies 2”

Who’s ready for a return trip to Zombietown and Seabrook? Fans of the hit comedy Zombies will want to tune in to Disney Channel on February 14, 2020 for the premiere of Zombies 2.

What’s happening:

Disney Channel returns to Zombietown and Seabrook in Zombies 2 monstrous comedy featuring the original cast, some exciting newcomers, a host of new songs and brilliant choreography premieres Friday, February 14 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

comedy featuring the original cast, some exciting newcomers, a host of new songs and brilliant choreography premieres Friday, February 14 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Today, Disney Channel shared the first sneak peek at the movie on their YouTube channel. Check it out:

Synopsis:

“Set in the newly united town of Seabrook, Zombies 2 resumes the story as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s supersized prom. But when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together.

Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules. While Zed launches into his campaign, Addison is drawn into the werewolves’ circle sensing this might be where she finally fits in. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, Zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.”

Zombies 2 Soundtrack:

The Zombies 2 music spans the cheerleaders’ pop beats, the Zombies’ hip-hop flow, and the werewolves’ world beat style in nine original songs.

Four songs were written by Rock Mafia

The first song debuting January 3, “We Got This,” was co-written and produced by Mitch Allan ( Descendants 2 ).

). The score was composed by George S. Clinton ( Zombies ) and Amit May Cohen ( Wrestling Za’atari documentary).

) and Amit May Cohen ( documentary). The Zombies 2 soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, will be available February 14 and for pre-order on January 3.

Another original song, "The New Kid in Town" performed by Baby Ariel, will be available January 31.

https://disneymusic.co/Zombies2Playlist

Zombies 2 stars:

Milo Manheim (ABC’s Dancing with the Stars ) and Meg Donnelly (ABC’s American Housewife ) as star-crossed couple Zed and Addison, whose endearing love story illustrates that being your best self is the truest way to find happiness and belonging.

) and Meg Donnelly (ABC’s ) as star-crossed couple Zed and Addison, whose endearing love story illustrates that being your best self is the truest way to find happiness and belonging. Trevor Tordjman as Bucky

Kylee Russell as Eliza

Carla Jeffery as Bree

James Godfrey as Bonzo

Kingston Foster as Zoey

Chandler Kinney as Willa

Pearce Joza as Wyatt

Ariel Martin (Baby Ariel) as Wynter

Creative team: