SeaWorld San Diego’s Newest Coaster Celebrates “Topping Out” and Installation of the Highest Track Section on “Emperor”

Today, SeaWorld San Diego reached a major construction milestone on the new “Emperor” dive coaster. This morning, the highest section of track was installed by a giant crane on the coaster at a towering 153 feet. Even with the significant rain San Diego has experienced over the past three weeks, construction on Emperor is still “on track” for a summer 2020 opening.

What’s Happening:

Construction on Emperor – SeaWorld San Diego’s NEW dive coaster slated to open in 2020 – soared to a major milestone today with the installation of the ride’s highest section of track.

A giant crane placed the track piece at an incredible 153 feet. The installation was commemorated by the “topping out” tradition of affixing an American flag to the track. Construction on Emperor is on schedule and when it opens in time for summer 2020, will join Tidal Twister, Electric Eel and Manta as the park’s newest coaster-type ride experience.

Named for the world’s largest penguin, Emperor will be the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders on Emperor will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour!