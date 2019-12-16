“Diary of a Future President” to Premiere January 17 on Disney+

Disney+ has released the official poster and announced the premiere date of their original series Diary of a Future President. Formerly known as Diary of a Female President, the 10-episode series debuts January 17, 2020.

The Disney+ original series, Diary of a Future President, from I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios, will premiere on Friday, January 17

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Someone Great) and Emily Gipson (Someone Great) serve as executive producers on the 10-episode series.

Creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), on whose childhood the show was inspired, showrunner Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show) and Brad Silberling (Jane the Virgin) will also serve as executive producers.

Rodriguez also directed the first episode of the series which was formerly titled Diary of a Female President.

The series stars up-and-coming actor Tess Romero (Blind Spot, Alternatino) who portrays young Elena, an unabashed, ultra-observant, 12-year-old with a strong point of view, who walks through the world with purpose and confidence.

Charlie Bushnell plays Bobby, Elena's sweet and mischievous older brother

Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black, Murphy Brown, Maniac) stars as Gabi, Elena and Bobby's sharp and loving mom

Michael Weaver (Here and Now, The Real O'Neals, Notes from the Underbelly) plays Sam, a lawyer at Gabi's firm who is in the beginnings of a relationship with her.

) plays Sam, a lawyer at Gabi’s firm who is in the beginnings of a relationship with her. Gina Rodriguez has a guest-starring role as adult Elena, the president of the United States.