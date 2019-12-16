“Diary of a Future President” to Premiere January 17 on Disney+

Disney+ has released the official poster and announced the premiere date of their original series Diary of a Future President. Formerly known as Diary of a Female President, the 10-episode series debuts January 17, 2020.
What’s happening:
- The Disney+ original series, Diary of a Future President, from I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios, will premiere on Friday, January 17.
- Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Someone Great) and Emily Gipson (Someone Great) serve as executive producers on the 10-episode series.
- Creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), on whose childhood the show was inspired, showrunner Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show) and Brad Silberling (Jane the Virgin) will also serve as executive producers.
- Rodriguez also directed the first episode of the series which was formerly titled Diary of a Female President.
Official poster:
She’s already got our vote. Diary of a Future President, a #DisneyPlus Original Series, streaming Jan. 17. #DiaryOfAFuturePresident pic.twitter.com/uo3XOBK3mf
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 16, 2019
About the series:
- “Told from the narration of her diary, Diary of a Future President follows Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States.”
Diary of a Future President cast
- The series stars up-and-coming actor Tess Romero (Blind Spot, Alternatino) who portrays young Elena, an unabashed, ultra-observant, 12-year-old with a strong point of view, who walks through the world with purpose and confidence.
- Charlie Bushnell plays Bobby, Elena’s sweet and mischievous older brother
- Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black, Murphy Brown, Maniac) stars as Gabi, Elena and Bobby’s sharp and loving mom
- Michael Weaver (Here and Now, The Real O’Neals, Notes from the Underbelly) plays Sam, a lawyer at Gabi’s firm who is in the beginnings of a relationship with her.
- Gina Rodriguez has a guest-starring role as adult Elena, the president of the United States.