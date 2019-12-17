Survey Reveals What Disney+ Subscribers are Watching Most

Disney+ has been available in the U.S. for more than a month now and we have been loving it. But what exactly has everyone been watching on the new streaming service? The Hollywood Reporter has teams with Morning Consult and released the results of a survey which explores what is being watched the most.

The new survey was conducted among 496 Disney+ subscribers between December 3 and 4.

Disney has not released any viewership data, including metrics for original series like The Mandalorian .

. One notable finding of this new survey is that the most viewed content is not these new originals, but rather classics like The Lion King and Mary Poppins.

As you can see in the chart above, only 2% of subscribers said “Disney+ originals” are what they are watching most, while 22% chose “Disney classics.”

After the classics, the breakdown is as follows: Star Wars – 21% Marvel – 15% Pixar – 14% Disney Channel – 9% The Simpsons – 5% National Geographic – 3%

The number of those watching classics is even great among Millenials (ages 23-38), at 25% compared to 19% for Star Wars.

Generation Z (ages 18-22) sited Disney Channel or Pixar as their most viewed while Gen X (39-54) and Boomers (55-79) said Star Wars.

The survey also found that Pixar content was the most “frequently” watched.

As seen in the above table, 38% of those surveyed said they frequently watched Pixar content, while 37% said the same for Disney classics.

The rest of the breakdown is as follows: Star Wars – 33% Marvel – 32% Disney Channel – 18% National Geographic – 17% The Simpsons – 16% Disney+ originals – 14%

Meanwhile, 37% of those surveyed said they “never” watched The Simpsons , the highest in that category.

