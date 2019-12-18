Enter to Win a Trip to Walt Disney World to Meet a Super Bowl Champion in New NFL 100 Contest

by | Dec 18, 2019 1:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

If you’ve ever wanted to shout the famous line, “I’m going to Disney World,” and get the superstar treatment that so many Super Bowl legends have gotten over the years as part of Disney’s iconic Super Bowl campaign, this is your lucky day. Disney and the NFL have partnered to announce a new contest that could allow you to do just that.

  • One fan will be selected for a Disney MVP Experience to participate along with three guests in the Super Bowl celebration parade at the “most magical place on earth” and create memories that will last a lifetime.
  • For more than 30 years, Super Bowl Champions have been celebrated with a Super Bowl parade at Disney Parks shortly after the big game.
  • This rich tradition is the culmination of Super Bowl week and features thousands of cheering fans, favorite Disney characters, music and lots of fanfare.
  • In addition to riding down Main Street, U.S.A. in the parade, the contest winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime experience to spend a night in the Cinderella Castle Suite and meet a Super Bowl Champion.
  • To enter, contest hopefuls should share a video of their best “I’m going to Disney World” and explain why they deserve to make the trip and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest for an opportunity to win.
  • The contest is live now through December 31 (11:59:59 PM ET).
  • For official rules and more information on the contest, visit the official website.

What they’re saying:

  • Pete Abitante, NFL Vice President of Special Projects: “This once-in-a-lifetime experience for a fan to live out their football and Disney dreams is exactly what our centennial celebration is all about. The celebratory Super Bowl parade at Disney Parks is a truly special and longstanding tradition beloved by fans and players alike.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend