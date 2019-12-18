Enter to Win a Trip to Walt Disney World to Meet a Super Bowl Champion in New NFL 100 Contest

If you’ve ever wanted to shout the famous line, “I’m going to Disney World,” and get the superstar treatment that so many Super Bowl legends have gotten over the years as part of Disney’s iconic Super Bowl campaign, this is your lucky day. Disney and the NFL have partnered to announce a new contest that could allow you to do just that.

One fan will be selected for a Disney MVP Experience to participate along with three guests in the Super Bowl celebration parade at the “most magical place on earth” and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For more than 30 years, Super Bowl Champions have been celebrated with a Super Bowl parade at Disney Parks shortly after the big game.

This rich tradition is the culmination of Super Bowl week and features thousands of cheering fans, favorite Disney characters, music and lots of fanfare.

In addition to riding down Main Street, U.S.A. in the parade, the contest winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime experience to spend a night in the Cinderella Castle Suite and meet a Super Bowl Champion.

To enter, contest hopefuls should share a video of their best “I’m going to Disney World” and explain why they deserve to make the trip and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest for an opportunity to win.

The contest is live now through December 31 (11:59:59 PM ET).

For official rules and more information on the contest, visit the official website

What they’re saying:

Pete Abitante, NFL Vice President of Special Projects: “This once-in-a-lifetime experience for a fan to live out their football and Disney dreams is exactly what our centennial celebration is all about. The celebratory Super Bowl parade at Disney Parks is a truly special and longstanding tradition beloved by fans and players alike.”