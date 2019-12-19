Get Ready For “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with Star Wars Music on Spotify

With the highly-anticipated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally here, Star Wars fans can celebrate by listening to their favorite music from the franchise on Spotify.
- Listeners have streamed more than 6.7 million hours of Star Wars music on Spotify since 2015.
- John Williams’ indelible score is constantly celebrated, and the most-streamed track from the veteran composer is “Duel of the Fates” from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, followed by “Across the Stars” (Love Theme) from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. “The Imperial March,” also known as Darth Vader’s Theme, comes in third, from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
- Users have also created more than half a million Star Wars-themed playlists, and many have created playlists based on their favorite characters.
- Yoda has the most user-generated playlists, followed by Darth Vader, Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and Han Solo.
- Spotify offers plenty of Star Wars-themed podcasts as well and has seen an increase of more than 83% in listeners for those podcasts rom October to November.
- The newest soundtrack is also available on the streamer. You can listen to the soundtrack from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker here.
- Spotify also offers a “Best of Star Wars playlist,” which combines music from all nine Star Wars films, as well as Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
More statistics on Star Wars Spotify listening:
- Spotify users have created more than 545 thousand Star Wars-themed playlists. The most-included track in these playlists is “Duel of the Fates” from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
- These are the top ten countries for streaming Star Wars music, in order: USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Sweden.
- These are the most-streamed Star Wars soundtracks, globally: