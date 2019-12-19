Get Ready For “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with Star Wars Music on Spotify

With the highly-anticipated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally here, Star Wars fans can celebrate by listening to their favorite music from the franchise on Spotify.

Listeners have streamed more than 6.7 million hours of Star Wars music on Spotify since 2015.

John Williams’ indelible score is constantly celebrated, and the most-streamed track from the veteran composer is “ Duel of the Fates Star Wars: The Phantom Menace , followed by “ Across the Stars Star Wars: Attack of the Clones . “ The Imperial March Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back .

, followed by “ . “ . Users have also created more than half a million Star Wars-themed playlists, and many have created playlists based on their favorite characters.

Yoda has the most user-generated playlists, followed by Darth Vader, Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and Han Solo.

Spotify offers plenty of Star Wars-themed podcasts as well and has seen an increase of more than 83% in listeners for those podcasts rom October to November.

The newest soundtrack is also available on the streamer. You can listen to the soundtrack from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker here

Spotify also offers a “ Best of Star Wars playlist Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

More statistics on Star Wars Spotify listening: