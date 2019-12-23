Nat Geo WILD and Sun Valley Film Festival Launch 7th Annual “Wild to Inspire” Sort Film Contest

Nat Geo WILD and the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) have announced the seventh annual “Wild to Inspire” short-film contest. This year, the contest is seeking short films inspired by the milestone 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

National Geographic has a storied history of inspiring people to care about the planet and is now looking for films to help with this mission.

Films should celebrate the natural world, inspire viewers to work toward a planet in balance in the 21st century and draw a connection to the Earth Day anniversary.

The grand-prize winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime, all-expenses-paid excursion to one of the far corners of the globe to find out firsthand what it’s like to be a National Geographic filmmaker.

Past winners have traveled to Africa and Peru.

U.S. residents are invited to submit a short film

Up to three finalists, announced in early March 2020, will receive an invitation to attend SVFF, which unites filmmakers and industry insiders from around the world, in Sun Valley, Idaho, March 18-22.

At SVFF, the finalists will screen their films for festival attendees and before a panel of judges that includes Nat Geo WILD executives.

The grand-prize winner will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Previous winner Filipe DeAndrade has gone on to host his own show, Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade, on Nat Geo WILD.

What they’re saying: