Set Sail For Disney Cruise Line With New Offer to Pay Half-Deposits at Time of Booking

Thanks to a wonderful offer from Disney Cruise Line, guests can book a magical Disney cruise by Feb. 14, 2020 and pay only half of the required deposit on the day they make their reservation.

What’s Happening:

Guests can book a trip aboard Disney Cruise Line

This offer is valid on any new reservation for a 4-night or longer Disney cruise departing between June 20, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Embark on a tropical 4-night or longer cruise to the Caribbean or the Bahamas—or choose from one of the other fun-filled itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico and beyond. With exciting voyages sailing from Florida, Texas, California, New Orleans and New York, there’s no better time to cast off with Disney Cruise Line on that family vacation. The Bahamas Chart a course from Texas, New Orleans or Florida on an unforgettable 4-, 5-, 6- or 7-night Bahamian cruise and discover a tropical world awash with sand and surf, including a visit to Disne’s private island, Castaway Cay Caribbean Sail from Florida, Texas, New Orleans or Puerto Rico to find paradise on a 4-night or longer voyage to the sun-kissed Caribbean, where guests can swim, sunbathe and soak up the fun at Disney’s Castaway Cay. You can also shop for unique handmade goods, explore fascinating historic sites and savor the local cuisine of our scenic ports of call that include Tortola, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, San Juan, Cozumel, Falmouth and more. Alaska Stroll through quiet seaside hamlets steeped in history and natural beauty—where gold prospectors once walked and exciting wildlife like bears and moose roam free—on a 7-night Alaskan cruise from Vancouver. Navigate the Inside Passage to once-thriving mining towns or catch a glimpse of majestic whales in the sea. Europe Vibrant culture and timeless allure are yours to discover on a 5-night or longer adventure amid the seaside villages and historic cosmopolitan cities of Northern Europe and the Mediterranean—the cradle of Western civilization. From Dover, Barcelona, Copenhagen or Civitavecchia (Rome), retreat to landmark destinations along the British Isles, set your sights on picturesque ports of call amid the Norwegian Fjords or find fun in the sun in Spain, Italy and the French Riviera. Mexican Riviera Journey along the Baja Peninsula from San Diego, California to Mexico on a 4-, 5- or 7-night Mexican Riviera cruise and drop anchor in enchanting ports of call that include Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas. Sunbathe along white-sand beaches, snorkel amid translucent waters teeming with vibrant sea life, hunt for souvenirs in historic seaside neighborhoods and savor the flavor of authentic Mexican cooking at charming open-air restaurants along the way. Bermuda Escape on a 5-night Halloween on the High Seas getaway from New York to King’s Wharf, an idyllic island hotspot boasting breathtaking beaches and unique activities galore. Pack your days with fun-filled quests like a visit to the stunning Crystal Caves and Fantasy Caves, shopping in Hamilton or snorkeling amidst vibrant coral reefs. Plus, celebrate Halloween like never before—aboard a ship packed with treats, tricks and spooky surprises, from elaborate décor to themed entertainment.

Important Details Regarding the 50% Off the Required Deposit Offer: The remaining deposit’s balance is due at thetime of final payment. The offer is valid for new bookings only on sailings booked by Feb. 14, 2020. The offer is valid on all 4-night or longer sailings that do not require final payment at time of booking and take place between June 20, 2020 and May 31, 2021. This offer is valid from Dec. 20, 2019 through Feb. 14, 2020. No code is needed. Taxes, fees and port expenses, gratuities and Port Adventures (excursions) are not included. Not valid on categories with restrictions (IGT, OGT, VGT), suites or Concierge-level staterooms. Rates are in U.S. dollars. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers and discounts. Offer subject to Disney Cruise Line Terms and Conditions.

