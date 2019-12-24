ESPN Releases New Trailer, Announces Premiere Date for Michael Jordan Documentary Series “The Last Dance”

by | Dec 24, 2019 9:38 AM Pacific Time

ESPN’s documentary series The Last Dance about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls is coming to television in June 2020. Today, the network released a new trailer and exclusive first look at the 10-part event that’s scheduled to air on ESPN and ABC.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN has released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary series The Last Dance about legendary sports icon Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

  • The new trailer was released this morning and features an exclusive first look at the 10-part series.
  • Announced over a year ago as a joint production between ESPN and Netflix, the series was originally slated to premiere in 2019 on the streamer, but will now debut on ESPN and ABC in June 2020.
  • The Last Dance will take NBA fans behind the scenes with the Bulls and explore the dynamics, drama, and thrill of the team’s winning season.

Synopsis:

  • The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.

Interviews include:

  • Michael Jordan
  • Phil Jackson
  • Scottie Pippen
  • Steve Kerr
  • Dennis Rodman
  • Pat Riley
  • Charles Barkley
  • Dikembe Mutombo
  • Patrick Ewing
  • Magic Johnson
  • Isiah Thomas
  • Kobe Bryant
  • Gary Payton
  • Adam Silver
  • Bob Costas
  • Barack Obama
  • Justin Timberlake
  • And more

Directed by:

Produced by:

  • Mike Tollin

The Last Dance will debut in June 2020 on ABC and ESPN.

 
 
Comments

