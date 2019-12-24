ESPN Releases New Trailer, Announces Premiere Date for Michael Jordan Documentary Series “The Last Dance”

ESPN’s documentary series The Last Dance about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls is coming to television in June 2020. Today, the network released a new trailer and exclusive first look at the 10-part event that’s scheduled to air on ESPN and ABC.

What’s happening:

ESPN has released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary series The Last Dance about legendary sports icon Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The new trailer was released this morning and features an exclusive first look at the 10-part series.

Announced over a year ago as a joint production between ESPN and Netflix ABC

The Last Dance will take NBA fans behind the scenes with the Bulls and explore the dynamics, drama, and thrill of the team’s winning season.

Synopsis:

“The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.

Interviews include:

Michael Jordan

Phil Jackson

Scottie Pippen

Steve Kerr

Dennis Rodman

Pat Riley

Charles Barkley

Dikembe Mutombo

Patrick Ewing

Magic Johnson

Isiah Thomas

Kobe Bryant

Gary Payton

Adam Silver

Bob Costas

Barack Obama

Justin Timberlake

And more

Directed by:

Produced by:

Mike Tollin

The Last Dance will debut in June 2020 on ABC and ESPN.