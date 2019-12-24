ESPN Releases New Trailer, Announces Premiere Date for Michael Jordan Documentary Series “The Last Dance”

ESPN’s documentary series The Last Dance about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls is coming to television in June 2020. Today, the network released a new trailer and exclusive first look at the 10-part event that’s scheduled to air on ESPN and ABC.
What’s happening:
- ESPN has released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary series The Last Dance about legendary sports icon Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
- The new trailer was released this morning and features an exclusive first look at the 10-part series.
- Announced over a year ago as a joint production between ESPN and Netflix, the series was originally slated to premiere in 2019 on the streamer, but will now debut on ESPN and ABC in June 2020.
- The Last Dance will take NBA fans behind the scenes with the Bulls and explore the dynamics, drama, and thrill of the team’s winning season.
Synopsis:
- “The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.
Interviews include:
- Michael Jordan
- Phil Jackson
- Scottie Pippen
- Steve Kerr
- Dennis Rodman
- Pat Riley
- Charles Barkley
- Dikembe Mutombo
- Patrick Ewing
- Magic Johnson
- Isiah Thomas
- Kobe Bryant
- Gary Payton
- Adam Silver
- Bob Costas
- Barack Obama
- Justin Timberlake
- And more
Directed by:
- Jason Hehir (The Fab Five, The ’85 Bears, Andre the Giant)
Produced by:
- Mike Tollin
The Last Dance will debut in June 2020 on ABC and ESPN.