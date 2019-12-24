Toddler Evacuated from Disney Cruise Line Following Medical Emergency

by | Dec 24, 2019 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

A young girl and her parents were evacuated from the Disney Fantasy this past week, when she suffered a medical emergency that required her to receive care at a hospital.

U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7 SAN JUAN

What’s happening:

  • Last week a family aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy had quite a scare when their 13-month-old daughter had a medical emergency.
  • The toddler was evacuated from the ship so she could receive medical attention ashore.
  • According to Newsweek, crew members on the Fantasy called the Coast Guard around 6:45 pm on Wednesday, December 18, requesting a medevac for the child.
  • Reports indicate that the sea vessel was approximately 34 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico at the time of the call.
  • The U.S. Coast Guard was able to meet with the Disney Fantasy and successfully evacuate the toddler, her parents and a cruise ship doctor.
  • After they made it ashore, an ambulance took the evacuees to the Centro Medico Hospital in Puerto Rico.
  • Newsweek reached out to Disney for comment but had not responded at the time of publication, nor has the article been updated.
  • No identities have been revealed. The current condition of the toddler has not been reported.

What they’re saying:

  • Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos A. Garay: "We realized this was a time sensitive case, and that we needed to help this child get to a higher level of medical care as soon as possible. The excellent coordination and collaboration between our boat crew, Sector San Juan watchstanders and the Disney Fantasy as well as the cruise ship's side ramp technology, allowed for a smooth approach that led to a rapid and safe medevac. Our crew is very glad to have helped this child and her parents, we wish her a prompt recovery."

Good to know:

  • Disney Cruise Line ships do have medical centers on board.
  • Should an emergency arise while guests are sailing, Disney Cruise Line ships do have a doctor and nurse on board and on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
  • On the Disney Cruise Line website it notes that “medical personnel are employed by a company independent of Disney Cruise Line and standard prevailing fees are charged for all services. Additionally, because onboard medical services are considered 'care outside the United States,' you will be responsible for paying any such charges prior to leaving the ship."
 
 
