Walt Disney World Purchases 235 Acres of Land Adjacent to Magic Kingdom Resort Area

According to GrowthSpotter, Walt Disney World has purchased another large parcel of land in Central Florida, west of Magic Kingdom.

The deed to the Orange County property was previously owned by Lake Reedy LLC.

Lake Reedy LLC is run by citrus growers Lester Austin III and John D. Ficquette.

GrowthSpotter notes that a portion of the land—about 44 acres—is actually the submerged southern section of Reedy Lake as spotted above.

Disney representatives were not available for comment, and Disney has not announced what their plans are for the land.

Reedy Creek Improvement District owns about 600 acres adjacent to the 235 acre plot. That area is currently being used as a “solar farm.”

In late 2018, The Walt Disney Company also purchased land in Celebration

The Walt Disney World Resort has been actively working to reduce their carbon footprint and earlier this year, brought their solar facility online