Walt Disney World Purchases 235 Acres of Land Adjacent to Magic Kingdom Resort Area

by | Dec 24, 2019 11:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

According to GrowthSpotter, Walt Disney World has purchased another large parcel of land in Central Florida, west of Magic Kingdom.

Via GrowthSpotter

Via GrowthSpotter

What’s happening:

  • GrowthSpotter is reporting that Walt Disney World has recently purchased 235 acres land near Magic Kingdom for $6 million through their affiliate, Compass Rose Corp.
  • The deed to the Orange County property was previously owned by Lake Reedy LLC.
  • Lake Reedy LLC is run by citrus growers Lester Austin III and John D. Ficquette.
  • GrowthSpotter notes that a portion of the land—about 44 acres—is actually the submerged southern section of Reedy Lake as spotted above.
  • Disney representatives were not available for comment, and Disney has not announced what their plans are for the land.
  • Reedy Creek Improvement District owns about 600 acres adjacent to the 235 acre plot. That area is currently being used as a “solar farm.”

ICYMI:

  • In late 2018, The Walt Disney Company also purchased land in Celebration known as the BK Ranch for $23 million. This area is likely to be used for water conservation and wetland mitigation. 

Disney paid $11 million on Jan. 3 to buy portions of the nearly 2,000-acre Frank Brown estate land holdings.

Disney paid $11 million on Jan. 3 to buy portions of the nearly 2,000-acre Frank Brown estate land holdings.

  • The Walt Disney World Resort has been actively working to reduce their carbon footprint and earlier this year, brought their solar facility online. Thanks to our sun, up to 25% of the resorts energy needs are met through solar power!

Walt Disney World Expands Solar Energy Efforts

Walt Disney World Expands Solar Energy Efforts

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend