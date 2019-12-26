Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Host New Year’s Eve Pin Trading Opportunity

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a special pin trading opportunity taking place throughout the park. Additionally, an Animal Kingdom limited edition 2020 commemorative pin will also be making its debut on New Year’s Eve.

What’s happening:

This family event will take place throughout the park only on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Guests will find pin trading boards displaying over 90 pins located throughout the lands of: Africa Asia DinoLand U.S.A. Discovery Island

Displays will include Hidden Mickey pins and pins from Disney theme parks from around the world.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in pin trading at the following times: 1:00 – 2:00 pm 2:45 – 3:45 pm 5:45 – 6:45 pm 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Since this is a special pin trading opportunity, guests will have one minute to trade two (2) Disney pins off of the designated trading boards!

More New Year’s Eve fun:

In celebration of the New Year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will debut a 2020 commemorative pin – a Limited Edition New Year’s Day Pin – for purchase beginning at 7:00 pm.

This release is limited to 1,000 pins.

Guests wishing to purchase this pin, will need to visit Discovery Trading Company beginning at 7:00 am to receive a numbered wristband.

Wristbands will allow guests the opportunity to purchase up to two (2) pins beginning at 7:00 pm also at Discovery Trading Company.

The fine print:

Guests will have one (1) minute to trade two (2) Disney pins off the designated trading boards.

Please point to the pin(s) you wish to trade for and the cast member will pull off the board and hand to you.

All trades are final after pulled from the boards.

A limited number of wristbands will be available for the day and will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Valid Walt Disney World

Queue for guests with wristbands will start 15 minutes prior to the posted return time at Discovery Trading Company. Guests will be assembled in sequential order.

Wristband return must be completed between 7:00 – 9:00 pm on date of issue, 12/31/19.

Lost, stolen, or damaged wristbands will not be replaced. Wristbands have no cash value.

Restrictions apply.

Merchandise available while supplies last. Subject to change without notice.