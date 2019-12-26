Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Host New Year’s Eve Pin Trading Opportunity

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a special pin trading opportunity taking place throughout the park. Additionally, an Animal Kingdom limited edition 2020 commemorative pin will also be making its debut on New Year’s Eve.
What’s happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has announced that Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be hosting a special pin trading opportunity as part of its year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
- This family event will take place throughout the park only on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
- Guests will find pin trading boards displaying over 90 pins located throughout the lands of:
- Africa
- Asia
- DinoLand U.S.A.
- Discovery Island
- Displays will include Hidden Mickey pins and pins from Disney theme parks from around the world.
- Guests will have the opportunity to participate in pin trading at the following times:
- 1:00 – 2:00 pm
- 2:45 – 3:45 pm
- 5:45 – 6:45 pm
- 7:30 – 8:30 pm
- Since this is a special pin trading opportunity, guests will have one minute to trade two (2) Disney pins off of the designated trading boards!
More New Year’s Eve fun:
- In celebration of the New Year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will debut a 2020 commemorative pin – a Limited Edition New Year’s Day Pin – for purchase beginning at 7:00 pm.
- This release is limited to 1,000 pins.
- Guests wishing to purchase this pin, will need to visit Discovery Trading Company beginning at 7:00 am to receive a numbered wristband.
- Wristbands will allow guests the opportunity to purchase up to two (2) pins beginning at 7:00 pm also at Discovery Trading Company.
The fine print:
- Guests will have one (1) minute to trade two (2) Disney pins off the designated trading boards.
- Please point to the pin(s) you wish to trade for and the cast member will pull off the board and hand to you.
- All trades are final after pulled from the boards.
- A limited number of wristbands will be available for the day and will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Valid Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket is required.
- Queue for guests with wristbands will start 15 minutes prior to the posted return time at Discovery Trading Company. Guests will be assembled in sequential order.
- Wristband return must be completed between 7:00 – 9:00 pm on date of issue, 12/31/19.
- Lost, stolen, or damaged wristbands will not be replaced. Wristbands have no cash value.
- Restrictions apply.
- Merchandise available while supplies last. Subject to change without notice.