Mars Retail Group has announced they are moving their M&M’S experiential store from Orlando to Disney Springs. Construction will begin immediately at Disney Springs and the store is expected to open in 2020.
What’s happening:
- Furthering its vision to create unforgettable experiences across the globe through the world's most iconic chocolate brand, Mars Retail Group announced today the relocation of its existing M&M'S experiential store from Orlando to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Construction is expected to begin immediately with an anticipated 2020 grand opening date.
- The new state-of-the-art store at Disney Springs will be one of five M&M'S experiential stores owned and operated by Mars Retail Group, bringing the best experience of the M&M'S Brand to life in locations across North America, Europe and Asia.
- These include locations in:
- New York
- Las Vegas
- London
- Shanghai
- The new store will be located in the West Side of Disney Springs, with parking in the Orange Parking Garage accessible through the direct exit ramp from I-4 to Disney Springs.
What they’re saying:
- Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group: "Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M'S experiential store. Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M'S."
