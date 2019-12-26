Mars Retail Group Moving M&M’S Store from Orlando to Disney Springs

Mars Retail Group has announced they are moving their M&M’S experiential store from Orlando to Disney Springs. Construction will begin immediately at Disney Springs and the store is expected to open in 2020.

What’s happening:

Furthering its vision to create unforgettable experiences across the globe through the world's most iconic chocolate brand, Mars Retail Group announced today the relocation of its existing M&M'S experiential store from Orlando to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Construction is expected to begin immediately with an anticipated 2020 grand opening date.

The new state-of-the-art store at Disney Springs will be one of five M&M'S experiential stores owned and operated by Mars Retail Group, bringing the best experience of the M&M'S Brand to life in locations across North America, Europe and Asia.

These include locations in: New York Las Vegas London Shanghai

The new store will be located in the West Side of Disney Springs, with parking in the Orange Parking Garage accessible through the direct exit ramp from I-4 to Disney Springs.

For more information about the M&M'S experiential stores, visit the brand on Twitter Facebook Instagram

What they’re saying:

Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group: "Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M'S experiential store. Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M'S."