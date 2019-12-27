Disney VoluntEars Distribute More Than 250 Gifts to Jossigny Hospital in France

‘Tis the season for giving and Disney VoluntEars did plenty of that in France this Christmas Day. The Disneyland Paris VoluntEars distributed more than 250 gifts to the children of the Jossigny Hospital Wednesday.

Much to the surprise and delight of the children and their parents, five Disney VoluntEars, accompanied by Goofy, visited the Jossigny Hospital on Christmas Day to deliver 255 toys to dozens of children.

A week earlier, the VoluntEars brought holiday magic to children at Trousseau Hospital, one of the more than 400 hospitals the resort has collaborated with since 1991 to bring joy to children and families in need.

Thanks to this nearly-30-year-old program, Disneyland Paris has worked with hundreds of hospitals across France to impact more than 40,000 hospitalized children, providing comfort and inspiration for them and their families.

Every year, more than 1,000 employees join the Disney VoluntEars program to participate in volunteer actions by bringing their talents, expertise, enthusiasm and their spare time.

What they’re saying: