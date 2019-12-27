Disneyland Park Puts Temporary Halt on Ticket Sales for December 27th

Guests wishing to visit Disneyland Park this afternoon will need to make other plans, as the resort has announced they have put a temporary stop to ticket sales.
What’s happening:
- Disneyland Park is currently not selling admission tickets for park entry for today.
- The Resort announced the temporary halt on their official Twitter account saying: “PARKS UPDATE: We have temporarily stopped selling tickets to Disneyland Park. As of 11:40 am, Disney California Adventure Park tickets remain available. Updates to follow.”
- The Disneyland Resort is encouraging guests to visit their second gate, Disney California Adventure where the crowds aren’t as dense.
- About 20 minutes prior to tweeting about the ticket sales halt, Disneyland tweeted: “Disneyland Park is very busy today. Please check the Disneyland App for the latest wait times and schedules to plan your day. Maximize your Disneyland Resort experience by checking out the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park!”
Good to know:
- More phase closures are expected throughout the week and are especially likely on New Year’s Eve.
- Guests are encouraged to plan accordingly and be prepared to make alternate arrangements.
Are you visiting Disney Parks during the holiday break? What’s you current experience? Let us know!