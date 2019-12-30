Elon Musk says Disney+ is “Coming Soon” to Tesla Theater

It seems everyone is a fan of Disney+, including Tesla owners. This week a Massachusetts-based owners group took to Twitter to ask for a Disney+ addition to the Theater Mode, and Mr. Musk himself replied that an update was coming.

What’s happening:

Tesla will soon feature the option to watch Disney+ in the Tesla Theater on the vehicles’ touchscreen device.

Fans and Tesla owners in Massachusetts asked via Twitter

The founder of the electric car company offered a short but positive answer for anxious fans by saying, “Coming Soon.”

Coming soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2019

Of course “soon” doesn’t hint at a timeline for when a native app will be available, but some users have found a workaround and are currently able to enjoy Disney+ in their vehicles.

YouTuber Nate Mccomb gives step by step instructions for how to access the platform via YouTube.