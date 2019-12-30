Marvel Reveals “EMPYRE” Teaser Trailer

Marvel just shared a teaser for their ambitious new team-up event, EMPYRE!
What’s Happening
- EMPYRE follows the events of the one-shot INCOMING #1 in what Marvel describes as an “Earth-shattering event for 2020.”
- The Avengers and Fantastic Four team-up against a united army of Kree and Skrull.
- “Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe.”
- EMPYRE #1 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.
- CB Cebulski refers to EMPYRE as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!”