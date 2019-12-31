Legendary Visual Artist Syd Mead Passes Away at 86

by | Dec 31, 2019 11:14 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Variety is reporting that legendary visual artist Syd Mead has passed away Monday at the age of 86. According to reports he suffered from complications from lymphoma.

Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP/Shut Via Variety

Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP/Shut Via Variety

  • Hollywood icon and visual arts pioneer, Syd Mead passed away yesterday in Pasadena, California. He was 86 years old.
  • Mead has been celebrated for his long career in Hollywood and his ability to visualize the future working to help create the look and feel of many groundbreaking sci-fi films.  
  • His many credits include:
    • Blade Runner
    • Tron
    • Aliens
    • Star Trek: The Motion Picture
  • Mead’s career began not as an artist in the City of Angels, but working as a designer in the auto, electronic, and steel industries. He worked for Ford, Sony, U.S. Steel, and Phillips before venturing into the film business.
  • His first major motion picture project was working as a production illustrator on the Robert Wise’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Mead designed V’Ger the sentient being that wanted to destroy Earth.  
  • He also was responsible for the look of the Leonov ship from 2001: A Space Odyssey and its sequel 2010, as well as  serving as the consultant and robots designer on Short Circuit.
  • Throughout the 2010’s he worked on designs for Mission: Impossible III, Elysium, Tomorrowland, and served as a consultant for Blade Runner 2049.
  • In 2015 Mead was recognized by the Visual Effects Society with a Visionary Award.
  • He was to be honored by the Art Director’s Guild in 2020 with the William Cameron Menzies Award for his work on Aliens, Blade Runner and Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

What they’re saying:

  • Art Directors Guild president Nelson Coates: “I am so saddened to hear of the passing of visionary illustrator and concept artist Syd Mead. His pivotal role in shaping cinema was unique, with a singular ability to visualize the future. As one of the most influential conceptual artists of our time, his visions and illustrations of future technological worlds will remain as a testament to his vast imagination.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend