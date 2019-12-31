Legendary Visual Artist Syd Mead Passes Away at 86

Variety is reporting that legendary visual artist Syd Mead has passed away Monday at the age of 86. According to reports he suffered from complications from lymphoma.

Hollywood icon and visual arts pioneer, Syd Mead passed away yesterday in Pasadena, California. He was 86 years old.

Mead has been celebrated for his long career in Hollywood and his ability to visualize the future working to help create the look and feel of many groundbreaking sci-fi films.

His many credits include: Blade Runner Tron Aliens Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Mead’s career began not as an artist in the City of Angels, but working as a designer in the auto, electronic, and steel industries. He worked for Ford, Sony, U.S. Steel, and Phillips before venturing into the film business.

His first major motion picture project was working as a production illustrator on the Robert Wise’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture . Mead designed V’Ger the sentient being that wanted to destroy Earth.

. Mead designed V’Ger the sentient being that wanted to destroy Earth. He also was responsible for the look of the Leonov ship from 2001: A Space Odyssey and its sequel 2010 , as well as serving as the consultant and robots designer on Short Circuit.

and its sequel , as well as serving as the consultant and robots designer on Throughout the 2010’s he worked on designs for Mission: Impossible III, Elysium, Tomorrowland , and served as a consultant for Blade Runner 2049 .

, and served as a consultant for . In 2015 Mead was recognized by the Visual Effects Society with a Visionary Award.

He was to be honored by the Art Director’s Guild in 2020 with the William Cameron Menzies Award for his work on Aliens, Blade Runner and Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

What they’re saying: