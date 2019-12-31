Magic Kingdom in “Phase B” Closure Status Due to New Year’s Eve Crowds

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for Disney Parks and as a result, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is currently in “Phase B” closure status.

As of 1:04 PM today, Magic Kingdom has been in “Phase B,” which limits admission to the park to the following: Walt Disney World Resort Guests Annual Passholders, excluding those with blockouts for today Guest complimentary tickets Military tickets Cast complimentary tickets Golden Oak, Club 33 and other VIP groups Guests re-entering the park Guests with dining, park-specific or recreation reservations as well as those with FastPass+ selections at Magic Kingdom Park (reactive use only)

While the park remains in “Phase B” status, $50 Disney Promo Card vouchers are being distributed at the Magic Kingdom Park auto plaza for those not meeting the above criteria, along with complimentary parking at another park.

These vouchers may only be redeemed today.

If you’re looking for another way to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Walt Disney World, the resort hotels have plenty of ways to ring in the new year

Want to watch the fireworks but can’t make it to Magic Kingdom? Disney Parks Blog will be live streaming the "Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks"