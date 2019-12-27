Disney Parks to Live Stream “Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks” on New Year’s Eve

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020. Walt Disney World has all kinds of exciting ways to celebrate the new year, but even if you can’t make it out to the resort you can still enjoy some of the fun. The Disney Parks Blog will live stream the "Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks" from Magic Kingdom on New Year’s Eve.
- You can ring in the new year from the comfort of your own home with this spectacular nighttime show.
- The live stream will begin at 11:45 ET on December 31.
- The stream begins a few minutes before midnight to share some highlights of the new things guests can expect to find across Walt Disney World in 2020.
- If you’re headed to Walt Disney World for New Year’s Eve but looking for something to do aside from the "Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks" at Magic Kingdom, here’s a list of other celebrations going on around the resort.
