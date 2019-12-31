Special New Year’s Eve Pin Trading Opportunity Comes to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World has all kinds of offerings for New Year’s Eve, including a special pin trading opportunity at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- This family event is taking place throughout the park, today only.
- Guests can find pin trading boards displaying over 90 pins located throughout the lands of:
- Africa
- Asia
- DinoLand U.S.A.
- Discovery Island
- Displays will include Hidden Mickey pins and pins from Disney theme parks from around the world.
- Guests will have the opportunity to participate in pin trading at the following times:
- 1:00 – 2:00 pm
- 2:45 – 3:45 pm
- 5:45 – 6:45 pm
- 7:30 – 8:30 pm
- Guests can also find a 2020 commemorative pin – a Limited Edition New Year’s Day Pin – for purchase beginning at 7:00 pm.
- This release is limited to 1,000 pins.
- Guests wishing to purchase this pin, will need to visit Discovery Trading Company beginning at 7:00 am to receive a numbered wristband.
- Wristbands will allow guests the opportunity to purchase up to two (2) pins beginning at 7:00 pm also at Discovery Trading Company.
The fine print:
- Guests have one (1) minute to trade two (2) Disney pins off the designated trading boards.
- Please point to the pin(s) you wish to trade for and the cast member will pull off the board and hand to you.
- All trades are final after pulled from the boards.
- A limited number of wristbands will be available for the day and will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Valid Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket is required.
- Queue for guests with wristbands will start 15 minutes prior to the posted return time at Discovery Trading Company. Guests will be assembled in sequential order.
- Wristband return must be completed between 7:00 – 9:00 pm on date of issue, 12/31/19.
- Lost, stolen, or damaged wristbands will not be replaced. Wristbands have no cash value.
- Restrictions apply.
- Merchandise available while supplies last. Subject to change without notice.
