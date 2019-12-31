The Werewolves Are Coming in New Teaser for Disney Channel’s “Zombies 2”

The werewolves are coming! Disney Channel has released a new teaser for Zombies 2. The sequel is set to debut on Disney Channel on February 14, 2020. Synopsis: “Set in the newly united town of Seabrook, Zombies 2 resumes the story as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s supersized prom. But when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together.

Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules. While Zed launches into his campaign, Addison is drawn into the werewolves’ circle sensing this might be where she finally fits in. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, Zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.” Zombies 2 stars: Milo Manheim (ABC’s Dancing with the Stars) and Meg Donnelly (ABC’s American Housewife) as star-crossed couple Zed and Addison, whose endearing love story illustrates that being your best self is the truest way to find happiness and belonging.

Trevor Tordjman as Bucky

Kylee Russell as Eliza

Carla Jeffery as Bree

James Godfrey as Bonzo

Kingston Foster as Zoey

Chandler Kinney as Willa

Pearce Joza as Wyatt

Ariel Martin (Baby Ariel) as Wynter Creative team: Written by: David Light Joseph Raso

Directed by: Paul Hoen

Executive produced by: Anna Gerb (All Is Lost, Triple Frontier) Paul Hoen David Light Joseph Raso

Produced by: Mary Pantelidis

Production design by: Mark Hofeling

Director of photography: Rudolph Blahacek

Choreography by: Jennifer Weber

Costumes by: Trysha Bakker

Edited by: Lisa Binkley, C.C.E.

