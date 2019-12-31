Woman Reportedly Jumps Off Walt Disney World Ferryboat into Seven Seas Lagoon

What’s happening:
- The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that a 56-year-old woman jumped off one a Walt Disney World ferryboat a on Monday night.
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident an “apparent suicide attempt.”
- The woman’s name has not been released at this time.
- According to reports, she was traveling on the ferryboat with people she knew.
- Corporal Antwan Daniels said it was around 7 pm on Monday night when the woman jumped in the lagoon.
- Help was called with Reedy Creek Improvement District being the first to respond and then call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for further assistance.
- The woman was transported by a rescue unit to a local hospital.
- Officials stated in addition to her treatment, she’ll receive mental evaluation.
- The Sentinel reached out to Disney with questions and were referred to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Following the incident, a few guests shared on twitter what they witnessed:
I was on the boat when this happened. She fell off the top deck and was rescued by a rescue boat. She was about 300 yards from the ferry when she was rescued.
— Rachel Thompson (@Rachthom77) December 31, 2019
The rescue of the woman who fell/jumped off the ferry boat tonight between MK and TTC. Very chaotic and traumatic scene on the ferry boat. #DisTwitter #Disney #MagicKingdom #WaterRescue pic.twitter.com/L2yPFwrVlG
— Mike Plotkin (@MiKiEPNyC) December 31, 2019
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.