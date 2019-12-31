Woman Reportedly Jumps Off Walt Disney World Ferryboat into Seven Seas Lagoon

What’s happening:

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that a 56-year-old woman jumped off one a Walt Disney World ferryboat a on Monday night.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident an “apparent suicide attempt.”

The woman’s name has not been released at this time.

According to reports, she was traveling on the ferryboat with people she knew.

Corporal Antwan Daniels said it was around 7 pm on Monday night when the woman jumped in the lagoon.

Help was called with Reedy Creek Improvement District being the first to respond and then call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for further assistance.

The woman was transported by a rescue unit to a local hospital.

Officials stated in addition to her treatment, she’ll receive mental evaluation.

The Sentinel reached out to Disney with questions and were referred to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the incident, a few guests shared on twitter what they witnessed:

I was on the boat when this happened. She fell off the top deck and was rescued by a rescue boat. She was about 300 yards from the ferry when she was rescued. — Rachel Thompson (@Rachthom77) December 31, 2019

The rescue of the woman who fell/jumped off the ferry boat tonight between MK and TTC. Very chaotic and traumatic scene on the ferry boat. #DisTwitter #Disney #MagicKingdom #WaterRescue pic.twitter.com/L2yPFwrVlG — Mike Plotkin (@MiKiEPNyC) December 31, 2019

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.