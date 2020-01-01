Disneyland Released a Limited Edition Oga’s Cantina Coaster on New Year’s Eve

View this post on Instagram

Today only, you can score one of 1,500 special Maz Kanata drink coasters when you buy the Takodana Quencher at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge. Once they run out – that’s it! The Takodana Quencher has Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum, Blue Curaçao, Simple Orange with Pineapple, and Kiwi – it has been available at WDW but has now come to Batuu West. Happy New Year everyone!