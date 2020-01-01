Disneyland Released a Limited Edition Oga’s Cantina Coaster on New Year’s Eve

Disneyland released a limited edition coaster at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge on December 31st, 2019.
Today only, you can score one of 1,500 special Maz Kanata drink coasters when you buy the Takodana Quencher at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge. Once they run out – that’s it! The Takodana Quencher has Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum, Blue Curaçao, Simple Orange with Pineapple, and Kiwi – it has been available at WDW but has now come to Batuu West. Happy New Year everyone!
What’s Happening:
- Oga’s Cantina released a new coaster that was only distributed at Disneyland’s restaurant on December 31st, 2019. The Aurebesh on the coaster translates to “Takodana Quencher,” the name of the drink it came with.
- Themed coasters have been a collectable part of a visit to Oga’s Cantina since the venue opened. This is the first new coaster released since the opening of Galaxy’s Edge and the first to be limited to a single operating day.
- Multiple social media sources claim that Cast Members at Oga’s Cantina were stating that this coaster had a limited edition size of 1,500. Our sources were only able to confirm that the coaster was limited to December 31st.
- Fans who made an effort to collect the entire set of open edition coasters are disappointed by Disneyland’s decision to release a coaster on one of the busiest days of the year when reservations for Oga’s Cantina were hard to get and the parks hit maximum capacity.
- There is no word yet on if this same coaster or a variation of it will be seen at Walt Disney World.