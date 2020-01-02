Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” Tour Hosting Charity Cabaret in Orlando on January 27th

Disney Theatrical’s production of Aladdin is currently on Broadway and on tour across America. When the show stops in Orlando, FL later this month, a group of performers will be performing a special fundraising engagement called “Songs from a Whole New World” to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on January 27th.
What’s Happening
- Five Cast Members from Disney’s Aladdin will be performing in “Songs from a Whole New World,” a charity event to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is “One of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.”
- The show is described as a cabaret experience and promises new and original music from the following Aladdin Cast Members: Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Ben Chavez (Omar), Bobby Daye (Razoul, US for Jafar and Sultan), and Orianna Hilliard (Swing).
- “Songs from a Whole New World” takes place on Monday, January 27th, at 8:00 pm at The Mezz (100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801).
- Tickets are $10 and the minimum age is 21. Tickets will be sold at the door and can also be purchased online through EventBrite.
- Disney’s Aladdin is playing at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts January 22nd through February 9th, 2020.