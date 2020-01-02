Celebrate Year of the Mouse with Disney x Gucci Collection

In celebration of 2020 and Lunar New Year, Gucci is bringing their signature style to Disney. 2020 marks the Year of the Mouse (or Rat) and naturally, Mickey Mouse is the perfect muse for the iconic brand! The new Disney x Gucci collection will debut on January 3, 2020.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

With Lunar New Year officially beginning on January 25, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele will celebrate the Chinese Year of the Mouse with a specially designed collection of items featuring Mickey Mouse. The collection will launch, January 3 and features: Accessories Ready-to-wear pieces Shoes Bags And more!



About Disney x Gucci:

This collection sits centre stage in a new campaign shot by photographer and director Harmony Korine and starring: Gucci ambassador and actress Ni Ni Actor Earl Cave Musician, model and DJ Zoe Bleu Arquette



The collection has a humorous, vintage spirit, where Disney’s timeless star appears to team up with many of the House motifs.

Mini GG Supreme canvas with Mickey Mouse

Key to the Lunar New Year collection is a new material: the Mini GG Supreme canvas with Mickey Mouse print, a beige and ebony fabric that features a vintage Mini GG pattern with Mickey Mouse playfully applied to it in varying scale.

This print has been introduced in reference to a House fabric from the ‘80s, and the original design, colour and look has been reproduced with high-definition digital printing.

The pieces in the special Lunar New Year collection that feature the Mini GG Supreme canvas with Mickey Mouse print include: Handbags Small leather goods Luggage Women’s and men’s shoes



Handbags

1 of 6

Small Leather Goods

1 of 8

Luggage

1 of 12

Shoes

1 of 7

Ready-to-Wear

For women’s ready-to-wear, the Disney theme has been developed for numerous styles, while for menswear there are colourful prints, jacquard motifs and embroidered patches with Mickey Mouse featuring throughout.

Accessories in the collection include: Silk accessories Baseball cap Fedora hat Knitted hats Scarves



1 of 6

1 of 6

1 of 5

1 of 6

Accessories

The distinctive Gucci Grip watch also displays the playful Mickey Mouse motif, and, for jewelry, an enamel Mickey appears on sterling silver designs.

Finally, there are also special sunglasses for Lunar New Year that reference the colours used in the rest of the collection.