Armed Man Arrested Coming into Disney Springs on New Year’s Eve

An armed man without a concealed carry permit was arrested on Tuesday night as he was coming into Disney Springs. He has since been trespassed from all Disney properties.
What’s happening:
- Spectrum News 13 in Orlando is reporting that an armed man was arrested near a Disney Springs parking garage on the night of New Year’s Eve.
- According to an official report, 43-year-old Hector Manuel Figueroa Medina was caught with a 9mm handgun and ammunition near the exit of the Orange parking garage at Disney Springs.
- Medina did not have a concealed carry permit.
- Deputies were at the entertainment district on Tuesday evening checking guests coming into Disney Springs.
- A dog trained to detect guns and ammunition reacted to Medina.
- Deputies searched the man and found the handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants, under his shirt. He was also carrying two magazines, 14 rounds, and "an unknown bail bondsman's badge."
- The Tampa Bay-area man was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm. He was taken to the Orange County Jail on Tuesday night, and was released yesterday morning on a $1,000 bond.
- Medina has been trespassed from all Disney properties.
- According to the arrest report, Medina was interviewed by deputies while still on Disney property. He admitted to them he did not have a “Florida-issued concealed weapons permit nor did he possess one from any other state." He told officials he’d applied for one in the mail months earlier but had not received a permit.